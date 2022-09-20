Read full article on original website
Police officers put on leave after brutal beating and arrest of gardener who was drinking a beer
A northern California police department has announced an investigation into two officers for brutally beating a gardener who was drinking a beer. In body camera footage from the 27 July encounter, San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) officers were seen arguing with a man who was drinking from an open can of beer on Windward Way, not far from a nearby community garden, in San Rafael, ABC7 reported last Friday.The man, who reportedly goes by the name “Mateo”, explained that he had “nothing to say” when approached by two police officers. He was asked for ID and told to...
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
Cut-Off man convicted of raping teenager while victim's mother was restrained
A twelve person jury needed only an hour and a half to return a unanimous guilty verdict against 55-year-old Morgan Ratley of Cut-Off for raping a teenager while the child’s mother was restrained.
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Schoolgirls ‘reduced to tears’ after they were ‘lined up and patted down’ because their trousers were ‘too tight’
A SCHOOL has been slammed by furious parents after female students were patted down by teachers to check if their trousers were "too tight". One parent said their 11-year-old daughter had been left "petrified" by the creepy ordeal. Female students at Woodhey High School in Bury, Manchester, were left in...
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'
The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
Cops Bust Drug Gang, Find 28 Pounds of Pink Cocaine and Submachine Gun
The drug bust in Ibiza, which found a record amount of pink cocaine, also confiscated luxury cars and watches.
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs
An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.
A couple brought a 2-year-old to a drug deal
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. In a Friday press conference on human trafficking arrests, Sheriff Grady Judd said an undercover detective responded to an online escort service advertisement made by Shanice Blake, 25, and Kervens Felix, 29, of Orlando.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death
A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
