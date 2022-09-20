Read full article on original website
This was Alex Trebek’s favorite ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ moment
When does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 air? What channel is “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 on? What time does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 air? How to watch “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022. Who is competing on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022? How does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 work? What was Alex Trebek’s favorite “Celebrity Jeopardy!” moment?
What to Watch This Week: ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Avatar’ and More
This week is stacked with new releases. The Don’t Worry Darling drama has seemingly slowed down just in time for it to hit theaters. The Olivia Wilde-directed film will be going head-to-head with the rerelease of 2009’s Avatar—the most successful film in movie history(!)—at the box office this weekend, so let’s see if the DWD scandal is enough to beat out nostalgia.
DaBaby Releases ‘Baby on Baby 2’ Album
After keeping a lower profile this year, the Charlotte rapper has returned with Baby on Baby 2, the sequel to his platinum-selling 2019 debut studio album. He confirmed the project’s release during an appearance on the Full Send podcast in July, claiming it was right around the corner. “This...
Livestream Rolling Loud New York 2022
Rolling Loud has returned to New York. This year’s New York edition, happening at Citi Fields in Queens from Sept. 23-25, will feature Nicki Minaj, ASAP Rocky, and Future as headliners. Fans will be able to livestream the festival from 2 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on Twitch, YouTube, and RollingLoud.com.
Sanaa Lathan’s Directorial Debut ‘On the Come Up’ Is a Strong Place to Start
Sanaa Lathan has stepped into a new role making her film directorial debut with the coming of age story On the Come Up. The film is based on the book by the same name written by Angie Thomas, and centers around an up-and-coming rapper named Bri (Jamila Gray). The 16-year-old is from Garden Heights, a fictional inner city, and is the daughter of a legendary underground MC named Lawless, who was fatally shot before making it big in the music industry. Bri got her talent and love for rap from her father and now spends her time sharpening her skills in rap battles her aunt and manager Pooh (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) takes her to. Their goal is for Bri to be discovered by a music label so that she can help her mother Jay (Lathan)—a recovering addict who just lost her job—keep the lights on in their apartment.
Dance & House Music Ruled the Summer. What Now?
Summer is officially over, and as the days get longer, it’s only natural that we take stock of the season’s biggest moments in music. There are a lot of themes and events that nabbed summer’s attention—from major box office releases to a string of live festivals and fashion shows. But in music, nothing has dominated conversation as much as house and dance music’s triumphant rise to mainstream popularity.
ASAP Rocky Says Rolling Loud NY Will Be His Last Show Until Album Release
ASAP Rocky has fueled fans’ anticipation. Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”
Givēon Debuts New Song “Time” Co-Written by Drake and Daniel Pemberton
Givēon has shared his new single "Time," which was co-written with Drake and Daniel Pemberton. Created for David O. Russell’s upcoming mystery comedy Amsterdam, the track takes on a vintage feel thanks to its orchestral production. The song is the lead single from the Amsterdam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which arrives on the same day the film hits U.S. theaters, Oct. 7.
Lil Nas X Drops ‘League Of Legends’ Track “Star Walkin’”
Not long after teaming up with League of Legends developer Riot Games, Lil Nas X has unleashed “Star Walkin’” ahead of the game’s latest world championship. Released alongside an animated music video, the track is X’s second release of the year following “Late to da Party” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The song was produced for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, which kicks off next week before the final at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Cam’ron and A-Trak Drop ‘U Wasn’t There’ Album f/ Conway the Machine, Styles P, and More
It’s been nearly 10 years since Cam’ron and A-Trak initially announced their Federal Reserve EP in a 2014 Complex cover story. On Friday, the pair finally made up for the scrapped project by releasing their new collaborative album U Wasn’t There. The nine-track project includes the previously...
Latto Praises Cardi B and Yung Miami for Balancing Motherhood With Rap Careers
Latto is giving rap moms their flowers. During a recent appearance on the Caresha Please podcast, Latto opened up about her hectic schedule and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. The 23-year-old rapper then saluted artists like Yung Miami and Cardi B for showing the world you can be a mother and still have a successful career.
Kim Kardashian Brings All 4 Kids To D&G Show Where She Ruled The Runway: Photos
Kim Kardashian‘s kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, were front row at her ‘Ciao, Kim’ show with Dolce & Gabbana, while and Psalm, 3, popped up backstage! The reality star, 41, helped curate a revived collection of archived pieces for the label’s Spring/Summer ’23 show on Saturday, Sept. 24. Three of her children sat next to aunt Khloe Kardashian,, 38, and grandma Kris Jenner, 66, during the show. Kim made a brief appearance to close as she emerged from two black doors and a bright back light, giving the audience a brief wave before being joined on stage by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
GloRilla Shares Cardi B-Assisted Song and Video “Tomorrow 2” After Making Big Donation to Former High School
A collaboration many fans have been waiting for is here. Months after praising GloRilla’s hit single “F.N.F.,” Cardi B connected with the Memphis rapper on the hard-hitting track “Tomorrow 2.” The artists announced the joint record on social media this week, and provided a brief look at its official video. Beginning with a nod to the 1979 film The Warriors, the visual follows GloRilla & Co. turning up in NYC, where they cruise the city streets, dance in subway stations, and live it up at a house party.
Watch the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
The official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest directorial effort Knock at the Cabin has arrived. The trailer starts with a couple, played by Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) and Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), enjoying time together with their daughter in the backseat during a car ride to a cabin as KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes” plays. If you’re familiar with Shyamalan’s work, you’re eagerly awaiting for the other shoe to drop.
The Best Songs of Summer 2022
Summer typically births the best music of the year, and 2022 was no different. As we get ready to turn a new leaf, and gear up for the rush of releases meant to compete in award season, let’s relish in the simple delights of the tunes that this year’s warmest months brought. From Bad Bunny’s fan-favorite “Tití Me Preguntó” to Yeat’s beautifully absurd “Minion” and the house summer hallmarks found on Drake and Beyoncé albums, this year’s crop has enough to keep us going year-round.
YG Shares Moody Video for New Song “Maniac”
YG has shared a moody, darkly-lit music video for the new song “Maniac,” which is set to appear on his album I Got Issues when it drops next week. The latest preview of YG’s sixth LP is another distinctively West Coast track. The Matt Zolly-directed visual taps into that energy, with YG cruising in a low-rider and performing in front of his crew.
Watch Playboi Carti Bring Out Kanye West at Rolling Loud New York
Playboi Carti surprised fans during his set at Rolling Loud New York on Friday by bringing out Kanye West, as the pair performed their Donda collaboration, “Off The Grid.”. Kanye’s surprise appearance comes two months after he dropped in unannounced at Rolling Loud Miami, where he and Lil Durk performed a rendition of The Life of Pablo cut “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”
Premiere: Sidders Offers Hope With Indie-Rap-Soul Hybrid “Live For Something”
North London singer-songwriter Sidders got his career off to an incredible start, racking up serious numbers for his debut EP About Time. After that, he decided to regroup, teach himself guitar, and take things up a gear. Since then he’s released a steady stream of rap-soul hybrids, building up to his latest, “Live For Something”, which also comes with a set of visuals.
Behind The Scenes Bloopers: Lloyd Banks, Lupe Fiasco & The Kid Mero from Season 13 | Full Size Run
Season 14 is on the way, but before that, we have a special treat for our loyal viewers. This week we take a look at the funniest unaired, behind the scenes moments from Season 13 with guests such as Lupe Fiasco, Lloyd Banks, Grant Hill, and French Montana. Looking for...
Moneybagg Yo Marks Birthday by Dropping New Track “Blow”
Moneybagg Yo is celebrating his birthday with a gift for fans. On Thursday, the award-winning rapper released his much-anticipated track “Blow.” The song finds Moneybagg boasting about his wealth and ability to “blow” massive amounts of dough on everything from clothes and diamonds to cars and women.
