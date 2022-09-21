Wyoming unemployment edges up to 3.1% between July and August

CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.0% in July to 3.1% in August.

Still, Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its year-ago level of 4.3%, and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.7%.

From July to August, most county unemployment rates increased slightly. The largest increases occurred in Crook (up from 2.2% to 3.5%), Carbon (up from 2.7% to 3.1%), Natrona (up from 3.6% to 3.9%) and Niobrara (up from 2.2% to 2.5%) counties.

From August 2021 to August 2022, unemployment rates fell in most counties. The largest decreases were seen in Natrona (down from 5.4% to 3.9%), Campbell (down from 4.8% to 3.3%), Converse (down from 4.1% to 2.8%), Sublette (down from 4.6% to 3.4%) and Sweetwater (down from 5.0% to 3.9%) counties. Since unemployment rates were elevated during 2021, the decreases this year reflect a return to more normal levels.

In August, the highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties (both at 3.9%). Teton County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 1.7%. It was followed by Weston County at 2.2%, and Niobrara and Goshen counties, both at 2.5%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,000 in August 2021 to 292,100 in August 2022, an increase of 8,100 jobs (2.9%). Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.