ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming unemployment edges up to 3.1% between July and August

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FZc7_0i3JQqOs00

CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.0% in July to 3.1% in August.

Still, Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its year-ago level of 4.3%, and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.7%.

From July to August, most county unemployment rates increased slightly. The largest increases occurred in Crook (up from 2.2% to 3.5%), Carbon (up from 2.7% to 3.1%), Natrona (up from 3.6% to 3.9%) and Niobrara (up from 2.2% to 2.5%) counties.

From August 2021 to August 2022, unemployment rates fell in most counties. The largest decreases were seen in Natrona (down from 5.4% to 3.9%), Campbell (down from 4.8% to 3.3%), Converse (down from 4.1% to 2.8%), Sublette (down from 4.6% to 3.4%) and Sweetwater (down from 5.0% to 3.9%) counties. Since unemployment rates were elevated during 2021, the decreases this year reflect a return to more normal levels.

In August, the highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties (both at 3.9%). Teton County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 1.7%. It was followed by Weston County at 2.2%, and Niobrara and Goshen counties, both at 2.5%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,000 in August 2021 to 292,100 in August 2022, an increase of 8,100 jobs (2.9%). Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Natrona, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Linus Unemployment#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy