ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Somerset man fatally shot in Plainfield, police investigating

By From Staff Reports
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVYMH_0i3JQpW900

PLAINFIELD – Police are investigating after a Somerset man was shot and killed Saturday evening on Kensington Avenue, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Plainfield police responded at 6:38 p.m. Saturday to the 700 Block of Kensington Avenue after reports of gunshots in the area, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Arriving officers located a male victim, later identified as David Michael Buck, with gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Buck was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Plainfield Police Department are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information should contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Chris Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420 or the Plainfield Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 908-753- 3131.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset man fatally shot in Plainfield, police investigating

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in 10th Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a broad daylight shooting on 10th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The victim, 58, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street at around 1:53 p.m. He was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police had...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Second man charged with dragging Kearny fatal stabbing victim out of home, leaving him on other side of road

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kearny man this week, but like the first, he has not been charged with the killing. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and charged with one count of second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Kochell is being held in Hudson County jail.
KEARNY, NJ
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Criminal Investigations#Violent Crime#The Prosecutor S Office#Prosecutor S Office Sgt
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
fox29.com

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in N.J. high school athlete's death

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Twenty-one-year-old Yohan Hernandez of Newark was charged...
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair man, 28, fatally shot in Orange, prosecutor says

A 28-year-old Montclair man was fatally shot in Orange early Thursday, Sept. 22, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. The man, Katon Washington, was found by Orange police suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets about 1 a.m., the prosecutor's office said. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Teen arrested after several cars struck, damaged in West Philadelphia during police chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several cars were damaged after police say a teenager stole a roofing truck and led officers on a wild chase in West Philadelphia Friday morning. The teen left behind a trail of destruction along 56th and Chestnut Streets before being arrested. CBS3 spoke to a victim who was driving on Chestnut Street, when he came up to a green light, and all of a sudden that stolen pickup slammed right into him.  "It's a lot of damage that he did to 56th Street," Andre Jones said. "I seen at least five cars damaged. I seen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ucnj.org

Plainfield homicide under investigation

At approximately 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th, Plainfield Police Officers responded to the area of the 700 Block of Kensington Avenue in Plainfield after reports of gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival they located a male victim, David Michael Buck of Somerset, NJ, who suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

1K+
Followers
984
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy