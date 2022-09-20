TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market Street (corner of Canal and Market Street) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.

