Troy High School earned 2022 College Success Award
TROY – GreatSchools, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families, has awarded Troy High School one of its prestigious College Success Awards. The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
Piqua BOE gets beginning of school year updates
PIQUA — The Piqua City School District Board of Education held its first meeting since the start of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, Sept. 22. The district’s principals were invited to provide updates on their schools. “This year has started off on a great note. So, we...
Miami East honors veterans
CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local School District is honoring graduates who serve in the armed forces with a new scrolling sign on the high school building. “The high school staff, and specifically Mr. Gentis, have done a great job of getting our military scroll on the back of the building,” district Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “We’re excited to have that up.”
‘Smarties’ wear their seat belts at Miami East High School
CASSTOWN — On Tuesday, Sept. 22, as part of National Farm Safety and Health Awareness Week, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held a Seat Belt Awareness Activity. As students exited the parking lot at Miami East High School, the drivers were stopped and their seat belts were checked. All...
Tippecanoe football rally comes up just short against Xenia
XENIA — It was everything you would expect from two state ranked teams in different divisions and the possibility of a MVL title on the line Saturday. The Tippecanoe football team (5-1, 4-1) erased an early 20-point deficit only to see Xenia (6-0, 5-0) score in the final minute to escape with a 27-22 win at Veterans Stadium/Cox Field.
Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup
WEST MILTON — Troy cross country runner Millie Peltier is “Queen of the County” after running to victory at the Miami County Invitational Saturday. Peltier won in 19:58.3 to lead Troy to a second-place finish. Tippecanoe was the winning team. The Red Devils top seven included Isa...
Public weighs in Piqua Nicklin Ave. project
PIQUA – The prospective Nicklin Avenue project to convert the site of the former Wilder Junior High School in Piqua into housing structures was a topic of discussion during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday evening. When the floor was opened for public comments, several Piqua residents spoke...
Covington boys, Bethel girls win TRC golf titles; Troy Christian’s Conklin boys Player of the Year
TIPP CITY — The Covington boys golf team, the Bethel girls golf team and Troy Christian senior Tanner Conklin did what they have done all season Thursday at Homestead Golf Course. As a result, they walked away with top honors at the Three Rivers Conference golf tournament. Covington, who...
Friday Night Football Roundup
SIDNEY — The Troy football team picked up its third win in a row Friday night, getting past Sidney 25-7 in MVL action. Troy improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL, while Sidney dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. Troy will host Tippecanoe Friday.
On the agendas
The Troy City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 100 S. Market St. The meeting can also be streamed online at www.troyohio.gov/775/video-hub. Piqua City Commission. The Piqua City Commission will hold a meeting on...
Covington, Northridge game canceled
COVINGTON — Following recommendations from coaches and the team’s medical trainer, Superintendent Covington High School’s varsity football game against Northridge that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, was canceled due to injuries preventing the school from safely fielding a team. Superintendent Dr. John Hoelzle made the announcement during the Covington Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
2022 Logan County Art League workshops
The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible. “Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church, located at 2833 US 68 S., Bellefontaine, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.
Benefit for John Laughlin Jr. set for Oct. 8
TIPP CITY — The Laughlin family will be hosting a benefit event to raise money to help fund treatments and other medical expenses for John Laughlin Jr. on Oct. 8 at the American Legion Hall, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, at 5 p.m. Laughlin was diagnosed with stage...
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market Street (corner of Canal and Market Street) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Hershberger named vice president of retail banking
MINSTER — Alicia Hershberger is joining Minster Bank as vice president of retail banking. With her 15 years of experience in the financial industry, she will oversee all eight branch offices, retail and mortgage lending functions, and the call center. Hershberger looks forward to overseeing Minster Bank’s retail banking...
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
Life lessons at Jr. Farmers Market
PCIS student Sophia Burkett,left, makes a purchase at the student garden across from Piqua Central Intermediate School during Junior Farm Market Day on Friday, Sept. 23. Students each received wood coins with which they could make purchases of a variety of produce from vendors.
Oh Boba! opens in downtown Troy
TROY – The Troy community welcomed a new bubble tea store, Oh Boba!, at a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Sept. 22. Oh Boba! is located at 217 Town Square, and has already opened to the public. The tea shop is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
