ISLAND CITY – (Release from the City of Island City) The City of Island City will be conducting fire hydrant flushing starting Monday, October 3, 2022, and concluding Friday, October 21, 2022. This spans a 3-week period, and flushing will only be conducted Mondays thru Fridays, 9am – 4pm. This is necessary to ensure adequate water volume and pressure for fire suppression and to detect any potential problems in the water system. This may cause some discoloration and sediment in our service lines. If you should detect any discoloration or sediment in your water, let an outside faucet or a cold-water bathtub faucet run until the discoloration or sediment has cleared. Please check for discoloration prior to washing clothes. If you have any questions, please call the City of Island City at 541.963.5017.

ISLAND CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO