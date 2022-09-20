Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
When to Call 911 for an Ambulance
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande Fire Department) How do you tell the difference between a true emergency and a minor problem? Certain Symptoms are so alarming that the need for emergency care or even an ambulance is obvious. But what should you do about more common illnesses and injuries.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting
WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Good deputies are hard to find
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect rams, then shoots trooper in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Washington State Patrol trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. drove himself to the hospital after a suspect rammed his patrol car, then shot at him at 5:07 p.m. Thursday near Avery Street and West Poplar Street. Trooper Sarah Clasen said the trooper remained conscious and alert after the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Home in Ritter completely lost in fire
RITTER, OR – (Press Release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) The Grant County Emergency Communication Center took a report at 2:11 pm on Wednesday, September 21st of a structure fire on School House Lane in Ritter Oregon. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the residence of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Shawa to retire earlier than planned
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa has announced his retirement effective October 10, about four and a half months sooner than previously announced. Originally set to retire at the end of February 2023, recent health issues convinced Shawa to move the date up. He informed city officials of his decision by email on Monday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Forestry celebrates conclusion of statewide plantings of Hiroshima peace trees
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima finished Sept. 21 with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem. That date was chosen because it is the International Day of Peace as declared by the United Nations General Assembly back in 1981.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Island City Upcoming Hydrant Flushing
ISLAND CITY – (Release from the City of Island City) The City of Island City will be conducting fire hydrant flushing starting Monday, October 3, 2022, and concluding Friday, October 21, 2022. This spans a 3-week period, and flushing will only be conducted Mondays thru Fridays, 9am – 4pm. This is necessary to ensure adequate water volume and pressure for fire suppression and to detect any potential problems in the water system. This may cause some discoloration and sediment in our service lines. If you should detect any discoloration or sediment in your water, let an outside faucet or a cold-water bathtub faucet run until the discoloration or sediment has cleared. Please check for discoloration prior to washing clothes. If you have any questions, please call the City of Island City at 541.963.5017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Men’s Cross-Country Jumps to No. 6 in National Rankings
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The second Men’s Cross-Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the 2022 season was released by the NAIA Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Eastern Oregon’s Men’s Cross Country jumped up seven spots from their preseason ranking and now sits at No.6 in the country.
Comments / 0