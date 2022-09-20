Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Georgia Municipal Association hires Tifton City Manager as a member services consultant
The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) announces the hiring of Pete Pyrzenski as the newest member of its member services consulting team. In this role, he will support cities specifically in north Georgia but also all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. Duties include connecting cities with technical assistance, innovative solutions, advocacy and services for their local communities.
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
Calhoun State prisoner sentenced in drug conspiracy directed from two Georgia prisons
A prisoner at Calhoun State Prison who is involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network, directed by himself and another Augusta State prisoner, was sentenced to federal prison today for his crimes. 46-year-old Eric Gilbert, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
