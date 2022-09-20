ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Band of the Week: Forsan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Forsan and Kermit with 11,030 total votes. The Buffalo band took home the banner tonight with 1,000 more votes than the Yellowjackets. You can see the band in action above.
KERMIT, TX
cbs7.com

Bi-annual Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event begins today

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. The event brings Midland and Odessa parents and moms together, giving them the chance to shop for children’s items at a fraction of the retail price. “It doesn’t get...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 Peanut Butter Brigade is TODAY

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 is collecting Peanut Butter for the West Texas Food Bank as part of Hunger Action Month. CBS7 will be live in the parking lot until 6:30 with updates on how much Peanut Butter has been received. You can donate all day in the parking lot...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Odessa couple calls for compassion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector county judge helps out local woman

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local Judge Tracey Scown took action after she saw a woman with a toddler pushing a grocery cart down the street. Judge Scown found out the woman was not allowed to get on an EZ rider bus. “I just feel like any time there’s an opportunity we’re all here to help […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Play of the Week: outstanding catch made by Jaden Bejarano

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Kermit Yellowjackets defeated the Forsan Buffaloes 14-13 in a close game. It was an impressive win for the Yellowjackets but perhaps more impressive was a catch made by Jaden Bejarano. The outstanding catch is CBS7′s Play of the Week. Watch the play above.
FORSAN, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland starts new programs for children

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest.  This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglary suspicions in East Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon. Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Police say that the shooting initially started as a...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Homecoming Court breaks barriers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It looks and sounds like a typical West Texas Homecoming parade. In Andrews, the cheerleaders choose the Homecoming King nominees, and the football players choose the Homecoming Queen nominees. That’s where the Mustangs decided to take a page out of a new playbook. “I was...
ANDREWS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?

Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year. St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene Cooper

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School Panthers improved to 5-0 on the season, beating Abilene Cooper 56-28. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
ODESSA, TX

