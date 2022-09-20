ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalker tracks woman with AirTag, police say

By Autumn Scott
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is accused of stalking a woman and using an AirTag to track her down, according to police.

Joseph Martin is charged with electronic tracking of a motor vehicle, stalking, and harassment.

The victim reported she started getting several IPhone notifications that an AirTag was detected between February of this year and July.

When she searched her vehicle, she found the AirTag and discovered that it belonged to Martin.

The victim told officers that Martin was also sending photos of her along with inappropriate text messages.

Martin was identified as the person responsible in a photographic lineup.

He was released on his own recognizance and is expected in court in October 5.

