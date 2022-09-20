Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids neighborhood to host meeting to discuss lead paint safety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders from Neighbors of Belknap Lookout are working to give people in Grand Rapids the tools they need to keep their families safe from lead poisoning. Many homes in the city were built before 1978 and may host lead paint hazards. According to the...
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival celebrates 83 years
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It is known as one of the longest-running festivals in Michigan, the Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, but there are some exciting lead-up events in the week prior. We got a chance to chat with festival president Nancy Deyman...
'Deck for a Vet': West Michigan construction company holding giveaway for a deserving veteran
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids builder Montell Construction has launched a giveaway called 'Deck for a Vet.'. People are encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or customize an existing deck to make it better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'You're not alone': Huntington's Disease Society holds Hope Walk & 5K in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Upper Great Lakes region is hosting its annual West Michigan Team Hope walk and 5K. This is a national fundraising event that takes place in more than 100 cities across the country. More than $20 million has...
13 READS: October events coming to Hackley Public Library
MUSKEGON, Mich. — As fall sets in, the Hackley Public Library has announced their October programming, boasting storytimes, crafting events and more. The schedule includes activities for kids, teens and adults—and while some are themed for the spooky season, there's something for everyone. Events kick off on Oct. 3.
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
New Muskegon-area program for deaf, hard of hearing kids 'opening up their world'
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A program brand new to Muskegon County could be a lifeline for a historically underserved group of kids: the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Ensuring children have their needs met early on can hold life-long consequences. Muskegon Area Intermediate School District partnered with Reeths-Puffer Schools to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
Popular food trucks bring not only fun, but safety to Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to sunsets, Belknap Park is a pretty hard spot to beat in the Grand Rapids metro area. And during the golden hour Thursday, food trucks lined the street giving residents of the Belknap Lookout neighborhood one more thing to look forward to.
Date and time set for Christopher Schurr's prelim exam
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorneys for Christopher Schurr were back in court Friday, Sept. 23. They went before a judge alongside Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker as they set a date and time for the next step in the state's case against Schurr. Former Grand Rapids police officer...
Muskegon Heights school district responds to parents' concerns over lack of staffing, curriculum
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Parents of students who attend Muskegon Heights High School are concerned over a lack of teachers, curriculum and transparency in the school district. After parents reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help getting answers, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System released a statement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donald Trump Jr. to join rally with Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Donald Trump Jr. will be in West Michigan Friday to help rally support for Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon. Endorsed by Donald Trump, Tudor Dixon beat out a crowded field of Republicans in the primary to challenge Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon says...
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Making the Medical Mile | How a change in Grand Rapids' skyline impacted the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University. But it didn't start out that way. The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand...
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
WATCH LIVE: Kent Co. Prosecutor, Schurr defense team meet to decide if preliminary hearing is ready to move forward
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's defense team are meeting to discuss whether the case is ready to move forward. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. In August, the team defending...
‘I don’t know if I can make it.’ Muskegon Heights teacher acknowledges staffing challenges
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A high school English teacher for the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System (MHPSAS) is corroborating past claims made by an anonymous parent, that the district is short-staffed on teachers and affecting student curriculum as a result. “A lot of days is just like --...
USPS hosting 3 Grand Rapids job fairs in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hoping to fill immediate openings for various positions at three locations in Grand Rapids. USPS is hosting three different job fairs at locations around the city over the next week. The postal service is hoping to hire for...
Grand Rapids church's diaper ministry at 'critical need' for larger sizes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Inside a church she's attended her entire life, Kristina Weidenfeller holds the youngest of her five children, a six-month old girl, while her sister hides behind a chair, skeptical of the news camera that stands before her. "My boys are very helpful. My girls, I...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1