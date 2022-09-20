ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 READS: October events coming to Hackley Public Library

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As fall sets in, the Hackley Public Library has announced their October programming, boasting storytimes, crafting events and more. The schedule includes activities for kids, teens and adults—and while some are themed for the spooky season, there's something for everyone. Events kick off on Oct. 3.
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
