ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Lucero brings their Memphis sound to The Golden Pony

The Memphis-bred alternative country band Lucero will bring their music to The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg on Oct. 9. Special guest L.A. Edwards will join the show starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; or $28 the day of the show. In the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Warrenton, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Staunton, VA
Government
Staunton, VA
Society
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen City#Mischief#Volunteers#Calendars#City Mischief Magic#Baja Bean Co
northernvirginiamag.com

These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels

Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662. A 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150. The 2004 Ford F-150 then caught fire.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved

The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
WAYNESBORO, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WHSV

Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 13 years, United Methodist Church’s Central Feeding Ministry has made it its mission to provide meals to those in the Staunton area. “They are our sisters and brothers in need, and if we can fill that need, that’s what we want to do,” Coordinator for the Feeding Ministry Caroline Jones said.
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Bridge project on Route 33 in Harrisonburg begins Monday

Sign work will begin September 26 as part of construction preparation for four bridges on Route 33 in Harrisonburg. The new bridge work will replace, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Lane closures may impact Albemarle drivers in several spots next week

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see lane closures in several parts of Albemarle County next week. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s weekly list of projects includes bridge repairs, utility work and more. On Interstate 64, bridge repairs will result in overnight alternating lane closures between mile markers...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy