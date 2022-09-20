Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
X2 Comedy looks to raise funds for Court Square Theater through cash FUNdraiser
Court Square Theater and X2 Comedy are teaming up on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a comedy pageant to raise funds for theater maintenance, improvements and programming. The FUNdraiser benefit performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. The local and regional comics will be competing for up to $2,000 in cash and...
Augusta Free Press
Lucero brings their Memphis sound to The Golden Pony
The Memphis-bred alternative country band Lucero will bring their music to The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg on Oct. 9. Special guest L.A. Edwards will join the show starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; or $28 the day of the show. In the...
Immerse yourself in the Sleepy Hollow Experience this Halloween
Become part of a classic Halloween tale next month with The Sleepy Hollow Experience, a family friendly, immersive theatre event that allows the audience to become part of the classic Washington Irving tale, most known for the iconic Headless Horseman.
cohaitungchi.com
Spy Rock: Hike to Spectacular 360-Degree Mountain Views Across Nelson County, Virginia
Honestly, I can’t recommend the Spy Rock hike in Nelson County, Virginia more highly, especially as a fall foliage hike. Five stars, friends. You are reading: Spy rock hike | Spy Rock: Hike to Spectacular 360-Degree Mountain Views Across Nelson County, Virginia. I completed this leafy hike near Montebello...
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
WHSV
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday evening, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook that their “lawn party kitchen” had been broken into and vandalized. They said that two middle to high-school aged kids were seen leaving the seen. The fire company asks anyone who lives...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels
Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
Augusta Free Press
Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662. A 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150. The 2004 Ford F-150 then caught fire.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
WHSV
Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 13 years, United Methodist Church’s Central Feeding Ministry has made it its mission to provide meals to those in the Staunton area. “They are our sisters and brothers in need, and if we can fill that need, that’s what we want to do,” Coordinator for the Feeding Ministry Caroline Jones said.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Augusta Free Press
Reminder: Belmont Bridge project to impact vehicular, pedestrian routes through late October
The City of Charlottesville issued a traffic advisory to remind city residents of the closure of the pedestrian tunnel to the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street. The detour route for pedestrians will take place along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk at...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High School Football Highlights Sept. 23rd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 23. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Bridge project on Route 33 in Harrisonburg begins Monday
Sign work will begin September 26 as part of construction preparation for four bridges on Route 33 in Harrisonburg. The new bridge work will replace, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
cbs19news
Lane closures may impact Albemarle drivers in several spots next week
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see lane closures in several parts of Albemarle County next week. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s weekly list of projects includes bridge repairs, utility work and more. On Interstate 64, bridge repairs will result in overnight alternating lane closures between mile markers...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
