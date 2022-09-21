ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Defending champ, freshman sensation earn WPIAL girls tennis top seeds

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close returns a volley against Knoch’s Ally Bauer during the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A championship match.

Defending champion Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy has earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A girls singles tennis championships.

The two-day event will begin with the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals matches Wednesday and conclude Thursday with the district championship and consolation matches.

Close won’t have to worry about the first round. The junior received a bye into the quarterfinals.

That is also the case in Class 3A for top seed Mia Williams of Penn-Trafford. The freshman is the favorite to win the championship that was claimed by since-graduated Mia Gorman of Bethel Park in 2020 and 2021.

The first three rounds in Class 3A will be at North Allegheny while Class 2A will take place at Bethel Park at 11 a.m. The championship and consolation matches are at Bethel Park at 1 p.m.

Class 3A first round

Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) – bye

Ellen Liu (Franklin Regional) vs. Adelaide Kreutel (Oakland Catholic)

Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe) vs. Emily Winko (North Allegheny)

Evie Ellenberger (Upper St. Clair) vs. Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy)

Sienna Siegel (Fox Chapel) vs. Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny)

Gabi Moder (Baldwin) vs. Sophia Cunningham (Mt. Lebanon)

Lily Sierka (Bethel Park) vs. Avery Massero (Latrobe)

Ellie Kim (North Hills) vs. Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair)

Class 2A first round

Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy) – bye

Sasha Hoffman (Greensburg Central Catholic) vs. Kaitlin Kuczinski (Chartiers Valley)

Grace Stitt (Hampton) vs. Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston)

Sophia Smithnosky (Mt. Pleasant) vs. Ally Bauer (Knoch)

Joyce Olawaiye (Quaker Valley) vs. Nicole Kempton (South Park)

Peja Cruise (Montour) vs. Chloe DeSanzo (Beaver)

Kirsten Close (Sewickley Academy) vs. Gabriella Dusi (Belle Vernon)

Elisabeth Ervin (Valley) vs. Emily Greb (Knoch)

Tribune-Review

Chartiers Valley runners set sights on qualifying for PIAA meet

The Chartiers Valley boys and girls cross country teams are not shy about their goals this fall. “Our goal for the boys and girls team is to challenge for a state qualifying spot,” Chartiers Valley cross country coach Lori Poe said. “If we keep working hard and improving throughout the season, we should be in the position to fight for one of the team spots.”
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:. Borgo returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for 174 yards and a score on 22 carries last week as Hampton shut out Kiski Area, 38-0. The Talbots (2-2, 1-0) will be tested this week when they host Armstrong (3-1, 0-0) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4

Laurel Highlands (2-2, 0-1) at Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) Both teams are coming off conference opening losses. Laurel Highlands was blanked by McKeesport, 33-0, and Latrobe was beaten by Thomas Jefferson, 31-21. The Wildcats have dropped their past two games. The teams haven’t met since 1999. Latrobe leads the series 10-7, but Laurel Highlands has won the last five meetings. The first meeting was 1980 and the Wildcats won, 22-16. … The Mustangs’ offense couldn’t get untracked against the Tigers’ swarming defense. Quarterback Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit, was held to 21 yards rushing and completed 4 of 13 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions. Gallagher has rushed for seven touchdowns and thrown for five. Antwan Black and Keondre DeShields each have three touchdowns. Latrobe’s Robby Fulton rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns against Thomas Jefferson. He has rushed for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns. H-back Corey Boerio has five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
saintvincentseminary.edu

Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022

Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
LATROBE, PA
Tribune-Review

Indoor sports arena proposed for Penn Township

Athletes competing in everything from football to pickleball could have a 45,000-square-foot indoor facility to use in Penn Township, if a developer’s plans come to fruition. “I think the area needs something like this,” said Samuel DiDio of Penn Township, owner of PT Commercial Court LLC of Saltsburg Road,...
PENN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day

Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park breaks ground for Pine Tree Park improvements

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 20 at Bethel Park’s Pine Tree Park to begin park upgrades, as well as sidewalk and storm-water management efforts. Local residents, along with several Bethel Park council members and municipal staff members, attended at the park, located off N Street near St. Germaine Church.
BETHEL PARK, PA
