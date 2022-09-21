Defending champ, freshman sensation earn WPIAL girls tennis top seeds

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close returns a volley against Knoch’s Ally Bauer during the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A championship match.

Defending champion Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy has earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A girls singles tennis championships.

The two-day event will begin with the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals matches Wednesday and conclude Thursday with the district championship and consolation matches.

Close won’t have to worry about the first round. The junior received a bye into the quarterfinals.

That is also the case in Class 3A for top seed Mia Williams of Penn-Trafford. The freshman is the favorite to win the championship that was claimed by since-graduated Mia Gorman of Bethel Park in 2020 and 2021.

The first three rounds in Class 3A will be at North Allegheny while Class 2A will take place at Bethel Park at 11 a.m. The championship and consolation matches are at Bethel Park at 1 p.m.

Class 3A first round

Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) – bye

Ellen Liu (Franklin Regional) vs. Adelaide Kreutel (Oakland Catholic)

Taylor Shanefelter (Latrobe) vs. Emily Winko (North Allegheny)

Evie Ellenberger (Upper St. Clair) vs. Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy)

Sienna Siegel (Fox Chapel) vs. Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny)

Gabi Moder (Baldwin) vs. Sophia Cunningham (Mt. Lebanon)

Lily Sierka (Bethel Park) vs. Avery Massero (Latrobe)

Ellie Kim (North Hills) vs. Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair)

Class 2A first round

Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy) – bye

Sasha Hoffman (Greensburg Central Catholic) vs. Kaitlin Kuczinski (Chartiers Valley)

Grace Stitt (Hampton) vs. Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston)

Sophia Smithnosky (Mt. Pleasant) vs. Ally Bauer (Knoch)

Joyce Olawaiye (Quaker Valley) vs. Nicole Kempton (South Park)

Peja Cruise (Montour) vs. Chloe DeSanzo (Beaver)

Kirsten Close (Sewickley Academy) vs. Gabriella Dusi (Belle Vernon)

Elisabeth Ervin (Valley) vs. Emily Greb (Knoch)

