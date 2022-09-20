Read full article on original website
‘Now it’s real’: NASA space crash will test how to divert a planet-killing asteroid
NASA is ready to test one way to avoid threats from potential planet-killing asteroids. How? On Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, the U.S. space agency is set to crash a spacecraft into an an asteroid some 7 million miles from Earth to see if it can move the rock as part of its Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.
