Live Updates: Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3 Showdown
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in a huge early-season showdown on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
Rihanna announced as NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show performer in 2023
On Saturday, we heard rumors of Taylor Swift being announced as the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer, but she later
Notre Dame-North Carolina recap: Progress Made
Given the tumultuous nature of what early September has been for the 2022 Notre Dame football squad, a frustratingly low hurdle to clear was the task of the day in Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon. Get better. The Irish did just that in their 45-32 win over the previously undefeated Tar...
