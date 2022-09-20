Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Reveal Date Announced
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie finally has a reveal date. Last year, Nintendo announced that actors and actresses such as Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen would end up appearing in the upcoming Mario film. And while we have yet to see any actual footage from the highly-anticipated 2023 animated movie, this will now be changing in just a couple of short weeks.
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
The Marvels Director Was "Annoyed" By Endgame's Women Avengers Scene
Marvel fans still have content to look forward to in 2022 with Werewolf by Night and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the way, and things won't be slowing down next year. There are plenty of exciting projects coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, including the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The movie, which was helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up. Recently, all four women were interviewed by Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo (via The Direct), and DaCosta revealed she was "annoyed" by the all-women moment in Avengers: Endgame.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Andor Is the Most Adult Star Wars Project Yet
Andor has premiered its first episodes on Disney+, telling the backstory of the hardened Rebel spy who helped uncover the secret of the Death Star and its fatal weakness. The time in which Andor begins is a dark one (5 BBY) – a moment when the Galactic Empire is at its strongest, and the spark of rebellion has not yet caught on into a wildfire. By taking the focus away from all the fantasy and philosophy of the Jedi, and putting it on the everyday people caught up in the struggle, Andor is, by far, the most adult Star Wars project that the franchise has ever produced.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares 'Shibuya Incident' Poster
The time has come at last for Jujutsu Kaisen to give us some long-awaited updates. Studio MAPPA has been working hard on the show since day one, and of course, all eyes are on season two given the series' success. And in light of a special event overseas, fans have been given their first look at the anime's take on the Shibuya Incident arc.
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
Hasbro Brings Back 1980s Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Toys
Hasbro is releasing a set of four action figures featuring characters from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. The new Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Classics line will include three heroes from the cartoon – Diana the Acrobat, Hank the Ranger, and Bobby the Barbarian, along with a two-pack of series arch-villain Venger and Dungeon Master. Uni will also be included with Bobby's figure. Each figure will also include a different type of dice, which can be collected together for a full set. Diana, Hank, and Bobby's figures will each cost $24.99, while the Venger and Dungeon Master two-pack costs $49.99. The action figures are currently available for pre-order, with Venger and Dungeon Master being an exclusive to Target.
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
The Witcher Season 3 Release Window Revealed
As part of today's Tudum fan event from Netflix, The Witcher Season 3 made an expected appearance and announced that the upcoming season of the popular dark fantasy series would arrive on Netflix next summer. A new piece of teaser art was also revealed during the event, though it poses more questions than it answers.
She-Hulk's New Villain Was First Teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been chock-full of origin stories, none have taken shape quite like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the Disney+ exclusive series bringing the superhero genesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life. Along the way, the series has played with the past, present, and future of the MCU and even larger Marvel Comics canon in some wild ways — and the show's newly-released sixth episode was no exception. The episode laid the groundwork for an unexpected villain group to pop up on the series — a group that, oddly enough, was briefly referenced almost a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Date Revealed
As expected, the upcoming limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin made an appearance at Netflix's Tudum fan event today. More specifically, Netflix has announced that The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially premiere on the streaming service on December 25th. That's right; the series comes out on Christmas. The official...
House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump
House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros. Thanks to the House of...
Netflix Reveals When Game of Thrones Creators' New Series Will Debut
Netflix has revealed when the television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will debut. On Saturday, as part of the streamer's TUDUM fan event, Netflix shared a look at the cast of the upcoming series and revealed that the series will debut in 2023, though a specific month wasn't clarified.
