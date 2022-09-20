Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire engine stolen as crews responded to crash
PEORIA, ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed a fire engine was briefly stolen while crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning. Sollberger said while police and fire crews were handling the crash on Moss Avenue, a person approached the fire engine and stole it. That...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
25newsnow.com
Man killed overnight in Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot to death in the early hours of the weekend on Peoria’s southside. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to South Greenlawn around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone shot. That’s where they found a man in an alley. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
wcbu.org
Peoria sees 19th homicide of 2022
A 25-year-old man is Peoria's 19th homicide victim of 2022. Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson said officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of S. Greenlawn just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The man was found in an alley behind a house. He was pronounced dead...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
Central Illinois Proud
Help locate missing Peoria woman at ‘Alexis Day’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry scot vanished from a party without a trace. Community activists are hosting an Alexis Day event tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Laura Bradley park in her honor. The public is invited to come out for fellowship, food, and to help raise awareness.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in early morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
wlds.com
Chandlerville, Virginia Among Departments Called to Rural Structure Fire Tuesday Night
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mason County last night. According to a report from Chandlerville Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Simpson this afternoon, they received a call of a structure fire at 8:18 pm Tuesday at a rural residence on county road 300 North in Mason County.
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
25newsnow.com
3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates One-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on Interstate 64 westbound at Interstate 55 southbound in St. Clair County. A Gray 2017 Mercedes C300 driven by a Bellfontaine, Mo., man and a passenger...
1470 WMBD
Suspect wanted region-wide arrested after Peoria Police shooting investigation
PEORIA, Ill. — A man wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions across central Illinois is now in police custody following Peoria Police investigators’ work in the wake of a shooting earlier this week. Police say they now have 30-year-old DeShawn Early in custody. He’s considered one...
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
