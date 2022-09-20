Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Jurassic Quest to Celebrate National Fossil Day October 12 with Virtual Day of Dinosaur Fun, See In-Person Dates for Georgia
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, invites fans of the prehistoric era to join Jurassic Quest’s dinosaur trainers and loveable baby dinosaurs for a day of virtual family fun on National Fossil Day, Wed., Oct. 12, 2022. Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers are available for...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University to Host 2023 Governor’s Honors Program
Hundreds of the state’s best and brightest rising high school juniors and seniors will flood Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus during the summer of 2023 to participate in the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP), the state’s most prestigious four-week, residential summer program. The GHP provides students...
allongeorgia.com
GSU’s Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Program in Human Development and Family Science Now Available Through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Georgia Southern University students majoring in human development and family science with a concentration in family services have the opportunity to earn their master’s degree in public administration at an advanced pace through a new accelerated program. The accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program provides students with the opportunity to...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane
Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
