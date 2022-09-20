ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

Q97.9

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
Q97.9

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Take the Family on The Pumpkin Pickin’ Train in Alna, Maine This Weekend

With fall in full swing, what could be more fun to get into the season than an old-fashioned train ride to pick your own pumpkin?. The Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum is a narrow gauge railway just north of Wiscasset that runs on a rail right-of-way that was abandoned in 1939. 3.2 miles of the rail have been reconstructed and excursion trains powered by a steam locomotive take passengers back and forth over the line for a 6-mile round trip.
ALNA, ME
Q97.9

Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham

Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
TOPSHAM, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
Janet Mills
Q97.9

5 Things New Englanders Need in Their Car for the Colder Months

No matter the time of the year in New England, New Englanders always have something in their car (and I am not talking about old food bags or trash). In the warmer months, a second outfit or pair of shoes may be found in the backseat or trunk of one's car, just in case they decide to go swimming somewhere or to the beach to cool off on a hot day.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Hopeful Sign Giving The Capital Of Maine Possibility & Love

Recently a new sign was installed in downtown Augusta and it's very large and reads Hopeful.. I have one in my city of Lewiston and I love it. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new Hopeful sign that was recently installed on Water Street in Augusta. United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses are responsibility for the installation of this.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Do You Remember Concerts at the Tree Cafe in Portland?

Portland had some classic concert venues back in the day. This was back with the Cumberland County Civic Center has 4 or 5 shows a month, and the Loft (then the Great Northeast Music Hall, then T-birds) was rocking. The Old Port Tavern and Moose Alley (under Squire Morgans) were awesome places in Portland, too.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

