Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
Another Aroma Joe’s Coffee Spot Opens in Lewiston, Maine
I don't think we, as a community will ever get tired of coffee. On a personal note, I believe I am amazing, every day, but first, I need coffee to start the engine to that amazing-ness. I am sure you agree. Once that first cup touches your soul, it awakens...
Take the Family on The Pumpkin Pickin’ Train in Alna, Maine This Weekend
With fall in full swing, what could be more fun to get into the season than an old-fashioned train ride to pick your own pumpkin?. The Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum is a narrow gauge railway just north of Wiscasset that runs on a rail right-of-way that was abandoned in 1939. 3.2 miles of the rail have been reconstructed and excursion trains powered by a steam locomotive take passengers back and forth over the line for a 6-mile round trip.
Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham
Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
A Terror Filled Experience Awaits You Behind Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine
Saco, Maine, is home to Aquaboggan Water Park, a place where families and friends can cool off on a hot summer day. However, what is a fun day filled with laughs and smiles during the summer turns into a night filled with screams and horrors. During the month of October,...
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
5 Things New Englanders Need in Their Car for the Colder Months
No matter the time of the year in New England, New Englanders always have something in their car (and I am not talking about old food bags or trash). In the warmer months, a second outfit or pair of shoes may be found in the backseat or trunk of one's car, just in case they decide to go swimming somewhere or to the beach to cool off on a hot day.
Jay Papermill Announces it Will Close in 2023 Putting 230 Mainers Out of a Job
The paper mill industry in Maine keeps growing smaller and smaller with the announcement by Pixelle Specialty Solutions that they will be closing their Jay paper mill in the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 230 workers will be affected by the closure. The Jay paper mill had an explosion on...
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
Hopeful Sign Giving The Capital Of Maine Possibility & Love
Recently a new sign was installed in downtown Augusta and it's very large and reads Hopeful.. I have one in my city of Lewiston and I love it. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new Hopeful sign that was recently installed on Water Street in Augusta. United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses are responsibility for the installation of this.
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
Enjoy Maine’s Natural Beauty Away from Everyone on Your Own Private Island
In the dream world where I own a private island, I think I would want it to be on a lake rather than the open ocean. I love the salty breeze and sea but I would want to take full advantage of my island and swim every day without worrying about getting eaten by a shark or any other critters.
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
Do You Remember Concerts at the Tree Cafe in Portland?
Portland had some classic concert venues back in the day. This was back with the Cumberland County Civic Center has 4 or 5 shows a month, and the Loft (then the Great Northeast Music Hall, then T-birds) was rocking. The Old Port Tavern and Moose Alley (under Squire Morgans) were awesome places in Portland, too.
Fans of Queen Elizabeth and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
