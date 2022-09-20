Effective: 2022-09-25 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Heavy rainfall in the upper Saint Johns River basin over the last week continues to drain, leading to gradually rising river levels at Astor. The river is forecast to remain within Minor Flood Stage through at least mid week, however, future rainfall from Tropical Storm Ian may cause additional rises in levels towards the weekend. Interests along the river should continue to monitor the latest forecasts for Ian. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1115 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, Docks and boat ramps covered at South Moon Fish Camp and approaching sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 2.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 2.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.7 Sun 9 am 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.6

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO