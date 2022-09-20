Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Charleston County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 2 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Galloway Wash, Blue Wash, Indian Spring Wash and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Heavy rainfall in the upper Saint Johns River basin over the last week continues to drain, leading to gradually rising river levels at Astor. The river is forecast to remain within Minor Flood Stage through at least mid week, however, future rainfall from Tropical Storm Ian may cause additional rises in levels towards the weekend. Interests along the river should continue to monitor the latest forecasts for Ian. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1115 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, Docks and boat ramps covered at South Moon Fish Camp and approaching sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 2.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 2.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.7 Sun 9 am 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.6
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey coast. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Erie, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ottawa and Erie Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County, primarily the southern portion of the county near Bishops Head. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/04 AM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 25/04 PM 3.1 1.1 1.0 2 NONE 26/05 AM 2.9 0.9 0.7 1-2 NONE 26/05 PM 2.6 0.6 0.4 1 NONE 27/05 AM 2.1 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 27/06 PM 2.2 0.2 0.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/02 PM 3.2 1.1 1.1 2 MINOR 26/02 AM 3.1 1.0 0.8 2-3 NONE 26/02 PM 2.6 0.5 0.3 1 NONE 27/03 AM 2.4 0.3 0.1 1 NONE 27/03 PM 2.4 0.3 0.0 1 NONE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tallahatchie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following county, Tallahatchie. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paynes, Leverett, Cascilla, Distall, Tippo, Effie and Rosebloom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ashtabula, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ashtabula; Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Ashtabula and Lake. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1051 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Painesville, Willowick, Fairport Harbor, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Madison, Perry, Timberlake, Lakeline, Mentor-On- The-Lake, North Perry, Grand River and North Madison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 86 and 102 expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 8:25 AM.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Recent heavy rains have many rivers and streams in minor to moderate flood stage. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The main road at Myakka State Park floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Sunday was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.9 feet on 09/05/2002. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.9 Sun 10 am 7.6 7.4 7.3 7.2 7.2
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EDT FOR WESTERN ALLEGANY AND NORTHEASTERN GARRETT COUNTIES At 1110 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bittinger, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bittinger, Deep Creek Lake State Park, Big Run State Park, New Germany, Merrill and Jennings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 94 to 98, locally up to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Allegany County in western Maryland Northeastern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia North central Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until noon EDT. * At 1120 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westernport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Cumberland, Westernport, Bel Air, Fort Ashby, Lonaconing, Piedmont, Cresaptown, Potomac Park, Wiley Ford, Rawlings, Springfield, Barton, Midland, Midlothian, Franklin, Green Spring, Woodland, Oldtown, Luke and Spring Gap. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Santa Clarita Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barren, Edmonson, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Hart A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hart, north central Barren and northeastern Edmonson Counties through 330 AM CDT At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brownsville, moving east-southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mammoth Cave. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Monongalia, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Monongalia; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1028 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Brookhaven, or 10 miles east of Morgantown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Farmington, Brookhaven, Fairchance, Masontown, Albright, Markleysburg, Brandonville, Bruceton Mills, Valley Point, Laurel Run, Hazelton, and Cranesville. This includes Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 6 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-25 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 04:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wayne, southwestern Laurel, Pulaski and McCreary Counties through 545 AM EDT At 458 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cains Store, or 13 miles south of Liberty, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cains Store and Magnum around 505 AM EDT. Pointer, Faubush, Stab and Naomi around 510 AM EDT. Pulaski County Park, Nancy and Hogue around 515 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Science Hill, Somerset, Burnside, Elihu, Somerset Pulaski Airport, Bronston, General Burnside S.P., Tateville, Quinton, Ruth, Sloans Valley, Shopville, Grade, Bent and Mount Victory. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0