Effective: 2022-09-25 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property during high tide.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO