Washington, DC

Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet. However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend. Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable...
NFL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise. Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta. As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.
NFL
Person
Carson Wentz
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Panic Meter on Early Season Busts

Week 3 can feel like a tipping point in fantasy football. For those sitting at 0-2 two weeks in, it's hard not to panic. Success in fantasy requires knowing when to start a player, when to hold them on the bench and when to unload them all together. Those decisions...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Titans' Taylor Lewan Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season with Knee Injury

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday during his team's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The news was announced on the Twitter account for Bussin' With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast featuring Lewan and his ex-teammate, free-agent linebacker Will Compton.
NASHVILLE, TN
#49ers#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Espn
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Panthers HC Matt Rhule Not on the Hot Seat 'But Wins Must Come'

Even after an 0-2 start for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule reportedly isn't on the hot seat. "Sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say no change is imminent for Rhule, with Panthers owner David Tepper planning to be patient rather than reactionary," Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported. "But wins must come and improvement must be evident."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He'll Make Pro Debut vs. Cowboys After Knee Injury

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he will make his NFL debut Monday against the Dallas Cowboys after missing his team's first two regular-season matchups with a sprained MCL. The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Oregon...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Responds to Jerry Jones' Prescott, Rush QB Competition Remarks

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shut down any talk of a potential quarterback controversy Friday. McCarthy was asked to respond to a comment made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Thursday. Jones said he would "walk to New York" if it meant backup Cooper Rush would play as well as starter Dak Prescott and create a quarterback controversy while Prescott is out because of an injury:
DALLAS, TX

