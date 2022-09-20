Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Isn't Steelers' Only Problem as Loss to Browns Sheds Light on Flaws
Panic isn't a word that is generally associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are quite possibly the most stable franchise in sports. The Steelers have had three head coaches in over half a century of existence. Pittsburgh has won six Super Bowls. And the team's current head coach has never experienced a losing season.
Even Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Know When His Daughter Will Make Appearances at Chiefs Home Games
Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction after his wife, Brittany, surprised him by bringing their daughter, Sterling, to a Chiefs home game.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury
The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet. However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend. Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Bleacher Report
Green Bay Police Apologize to Packers' AJ Dillon over Incident at July Soccer Game
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis apologized to AJ Dillon on Friday following an investigation into an interaction the Green Bay Packers running back had with with an officer during a soccer game at Lambeau Field in July. Davis said in a statement, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:. "I have sustained...
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise. Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta. As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Panic Meter on Early Season Busts
Week 3 can feel like a tipping point in fantasy football. For those sitting at 0-2 two weeks in, it's hard not to panic. Success in fantasy requires knowing when to start a player, when to hold them on the bench and when to unload them all together. Those decisions...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday
Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bleacher Report
Titans' Taylor Lewan Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season with Knee Injury
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday during his team's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The news was announced on the Twitter account for Bussin' With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast featuring Lewan and his ex-teammate, free-agent linebacker Will Compton.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says He Must Do a Better Job of Controlling His Emotions During Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to destroying a tablet or two on the sidelines during games, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted this week that he needs to do a better job of controlling his emotions. Brady said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons:. “I can always...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers HC Matt Rhule Not on the Hot Seat 'But Wins Must Come'
Even after an 0-2 start for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule reportedly isn't on the hot seat. "Sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say no change is imminent for Rhule, with Panthers owner David Tepper planning to be patient rather than reactionary," Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported. "But wins must come and improvement must be evident."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He'll Make Pro Debut vs. Cowboys After Knee Injury
New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he will make his NFL debut Monday against the Dallas Cowboys after missing his team's first two regular-season matchups with a sprained MCL. The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Oregon...
Bleacher Report
Jason Pierre-Paul, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $5.5M
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, per multiple reports. Rapaport added the contract is worth up to $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul, 33, registered 31 tackles (three for loss), 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 12...
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andre Iguodala Re-Signing with Warriors for Final NBA Season
Andre Iguodala announced Friday he's re-signing with the Golden State Warriors to play the final season of his NBA career. Iguodala, who's won four championships across two stints with the dynastic Dubs, confirmed the decision on his Point Forward podcast (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews). The 2015 NBA Finals MVP noted...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Responds to Jerry Jones' Prescott, Rush QB Competition Remarks
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shut down any talk of a potential quarterback controversy Friday. McCarthy was asked to respond to a comment made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Thursday. Jones said he would "walk to New York" if it meant backup Cooper Rush would play as well as starter Dak Prescott and create a quarterback controversy while Prescott is out because of an injury:
