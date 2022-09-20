ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
hotnewhiphop.com

Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story

Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#Espn
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Value Contract

A couple of decades ago, the amount of money NBA teams now guarantees to their players would've been unimaginable. This summer, Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $264 million extension which is the biggest in league history. By the end of this deal, his career earnings will be $421.4 million through 13 seasons.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy