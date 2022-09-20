Read full article on original website
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts
Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Paul Pierce Reacts to Ime Udoka Suspension Reports
The former Celtics forward doesn’t agree with recent reports of the coach’s potential punishment.
Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O’Neal for exposing his DMs: “You ain’t reached out once and say, ‘Hey, you okay?'”
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is directing criticism at Shaquille O’Neal after Simmons faced a torrent of criticism, and O’Neal failed to come to his defense. Simmons appeared on J.J. Redick’s podcast and spoke in part about his mental health battles, taking issue with O’Neal’s past public approach toward him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story
Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
Michael Jordan's Newest Basketball Shoe is Here
The Air Jordan 37 is available for purchase on Nike's website. Everything fans need to know about Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andre Iguodala Re-Signing with Warriors for Final NBA Season
Andre Iguodala announced Friday he's re-signing with the Golden State Warriors to play the final season of his NBA career. Iguodala, who's won four championships across two stints with the dynastic Dubs, confirmed the decision on his Point Forward podcast (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews). The 2015 NBA Finals MVP noted...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum, Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $64M Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans continued to lock up the core of their roster after agreeing to a contract extension with CJ McCollum on Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum and the Pelicans agreed to terms on a two-year, $64 million extension that will keep the shooting guard in the Big Easy through the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis Has 'a Chip on My Shoulder' over ESPN NBA Rank Rating
Washington Wizards power forward Kristaps Porzingis is looking to prove people wrong during the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, Porzingis said he was miffed by ESPN ranking him No. 86 on its list of the top 100 players in the NBA. Regarding the...
ESPN
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck says suspension of coach Ime Udoka the result of monthslong investigation
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the organization's decision to suspend Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season came after an investigation by an independent law firm uncovered multiple violations of team policies. "I am concerned about the situation and its impact on everybody in the Celtics' organization," Grousbeck...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Value Contract
A couple of decades ago, the amount of money NBA teams now guarantees to their players would've been unimaginable. This summer, Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $264 million extension which is the biggest in league history. By the end of this deal, his career earnings will be $421.4 million through 13 seasons.
Kentucky Avoids Injuries for First Time This Season in Win Over NIU
Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois was anything but flattering, but you won't find anyone in Lexington complaining about being 4-0. The only thing worth celebrating more than the win, however, is that the Wildcats finally escaped a game without suffering any major injuries. In ...
