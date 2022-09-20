ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers’ brewing QB controversy is getting harder to ‘block out’ after Kenny Pickett chants

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

There seems to be a quarterback controversy brewing in Pittsburgh.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was booed during Sunday’s home-opener, which ended in a 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

At one point during the game, Acrisure Stadium was roaring with chants from fans to bring in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett — the Pittsburgh product the Steelers drafted No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — who spent his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh and won two Super Bowls — said he found the treatment of Trubisky to be unfair.

“When [the Steelers] drafted Kenny, maybe more than half [of] the city [of Pittsburgh] wanted him to start right from the get-go, even before he played a down, just because he’s a Pitt kid,” Roethlisberger said on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast.

Mitch Trubisky was booed in the Steelers’ game against the Patriots on Sunday.
Getty Images

“Mitch comes with some baggage from Chicago and some stuff, but give the man a chance, I thought. We said, at any point if he doesn’t play well, it’s going to be boo birds, it’s going to be, ‘Kenny, Kenny,’ and today we heard it and they started chanting ‘Kenny.'”

Earlier this month, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that Trubisky would be the team’s starting quarterback and a captain after beating out Pickett for the job.

“They started chanting ‘Kenny,’ and I just I don’t think it is fair that it happened to Mitch today because I wouldn’t blame Mitch for the performance today,” Roethlisberger said.

Kenny Pickett
Getty Images

“Did he miss a couple throws? Yes. I just saw [Packers quarterback] Aaron Rodgers miss a throw and he’s one of the greatest to ever play. It’s going to happen sometimes.”

Roethlisberger added that he doesn’t believe Trubisky played his worst game on Sunday.

“I don’t think he deserved the fans getting on him today, because sometimes you’re playing within the system, and I’m not trying to say that it’s on [offensive coordinator] Matt Canada either,” he said.

Trubisky finished the game with 168 passing yards and one touchdown, with one interception.

After the game, Trubisky was asked about the crowd chanting for Pickett.

“It is what it is,” he said. “You just block it out and continue to play football.”

The Steelers face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday.

