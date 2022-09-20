Margot Robbie takes a break from Barbie pink in sleek three-piece suit

Margot Robbie's three-piece Mango suit will set you back just $400 in total. JosiahW / BACKGRID

From Barbie girl to total boss.

The star of Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Mattel movie went polished and professional Tuesday, stepping out in a three-piece suit from Mango to promote her film “Amsterdam.”

And while Robbie’s often spotted in astronomically pricey looks from Chanel (she’s an ambassador for the house), her latest sleek style is a steal in comparison.

The actress’ monochromatic Mango outfit included the mall brand’s Check Wool-Blend Waistcoat ($80) and Wool Suit Pants ($120), and she topped off the tailored ensemble with the matching Structured Suit Blazer ($200).

Ringing in at $400 in total, Robbie’s suit cost less than her sunglasses — a black oval style priced at $505 — to say nothing of her Prada Cleo Mini Calfskin Crossbody Bag ($2,750) and matching Prada Triangle Logo Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps ($1,200).

Despite her all-gray getup, Robbie recently helped spearhead the Barbiecore craze, inspiring fellow stars like Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Lizzo to dress in head-to-toe hot pink.

Fashion-filled photos from the “Barbie” set have so far seen the actress (and co-star Ryan Gosling) rocking neon rollerblades, donning bright pink Western wear and more.

Based on her latest look, however, it appears tailored separates might just be Robbie’s strong suit.