ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Margot Robbie takes a break from Barbie pink in sleek three-piece suit

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDiQl_0i3JKZo100
Margot Robbie's three-piece Mango suit will set you back just $400 in total. JosiahW / BACKGRID

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

From Barbie girl to total boss.

The star of Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Mattel movie went polished and professional Tuesday, stepping out in a three-piece suit from Mango to promote her film “Amsterdam.”

And while Robbie’s often spotted in astronomically pricey looks from Chanel (she’s an ambassador for the house), her latest sleek style is a steal in comparison.

The actress’ monochromatic Mango outfit included the mall brand’s Check Wool-Blend Waistcoat ($80) and Wool Suit Pants ($120), and she topped off the tailored ensemble with the matching Structured Suit Blazer ($200).

Ringing in at $400 in total, Robbie’s suit cost less than her sunglasses — a black oval style priced at $505 — to say nothing of her Prada Cleo Mini Calfskin Crossbody Bag ($2,750) and matching Prada Triangle Logo Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps ($1,200).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7ab2_0i3JKZo100

Mango Structured Suit Blazer ($200)

Mango Check Wool-Blend Suit Waistcoat ($80)

Mango Wool Suit Pants ($120)

Despite her all-gray getup, Robbie recently helped spearhead the Barbiecore craze, inspiring fellow stars like Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Lizzo to dress in head-to-toe hot pink.

Fashion-filled photos from the “Barbie” set have so far seen the actress (and co-star Ryan Gosling) rocking neon rollerblades, donning bright pink Western wear and more.

Based on her latest look, however, it appears tailored separates might just be Robbie’s strong suit.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Lizzo
Person
Ryan Gosling
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1. The London-based attorney, 37, represented Depp, 59, in his UK libel case against the Sun back in 2020. Despite the legal loss, the pair emerged lucky in love. According to endless photos from inside and outside the courthouse, Rich — a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mattel#Chanel#Mango Structured Suit#Mango Wool Suit Pants
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum, 49, Stuns In Plunging Latex Top With Daughter Leni, 18, For Harper’s BAZAAR’s ICON Party

Heidi Klum, 49, and her daughter Leni, 18, looked radiant at the 2022 Harper’s BAZAAR Icons event in New York City, NY on Friday! The model and the teen rocked black leather looks that brought on the style for the fashionable party. Heidi rocked a sleeveless yet long black latex dress with a cutout section in the top middle while Leni went for a long dress that included a black latex sleeveless top, a gold and black animal print bottom, and black leather gloves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Pierce Brosnan covers British GQ with look-alike sons Dylan and Paris: photos

Pierce Brosnan’s boys look just like their dad! The actor’s youngest two children — Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21 — joined their father for an epic British GQ cover shoot, published on Thursday. The trio front the October 2022 issue in matching neutral ensembles by Fear of God, but wore plenty of wilder looks for the spread. Brosnan, 69, sported a statement Dolce & Gabbana suit with red jewels on the lapel and pockets while posing on the beach. Paris, for his part, rocked a sequined silver suit jacket from the same fashion house, while his older brother paired his sheer turtleneck with a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lizzo ‘Twerks’ With Kenan Thompson In Dramatic Tulle Dress & Strappy Sandals at Emmy Awards 2022

Lizzo set the 2022 Emmy Awards on fire.  The “About Damn Time” singer crossed over to the screen side of things and received the award for Outstanding Competition Program for her Amazon reality series, “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” at the ceremony. Prior to accepting the honor, Lizzo joined Kenan Thompson onstage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. As she made her way to the spotlight, Thompson asked the award-winning artist to twerk but her dress only allowed for subtle dance moves. Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo wore a custom cherry red gown by Giambattista Valli....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Marilyn Monroe’s Red Crystal Pumps Inspired Maximilian Davis’ Debut Collection at Ferragamo

For his debut collection at Salvatore Ferragamo, creative director Maxmilian Davis tapped into one of the brand’s most enduring inspirations: Hollywood. More specifically, the 27-year-old rising star, who was tapped to take the reins of the heritage label in March, zeroed in on one of Mr. Ferragamo’s most iconic designs — the red crystal ‘Marilyn’ pumps the founder designed for Marilyn Monroe in 1959. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” the designer wrote in his show notes. Red was one of the primary colors in Davis’ collection, which was shown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink For a Black Cutout Cape Dress at the "Amsterdam" Premiere

Setting aside her neon "Barbie" wardrobe for the "Amsterdam" premiere, Margot Robbie made a stylish red carpet appearance in London on Sept. 21. Joined by director David O. Russell and her fellow castmates — including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough — the actress arrived in a black cutout dress with a sheer floor-length cape by Celine. Her sheer cape wrapped around her neck like a statement scarf and trailed behind as she floated through Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy