ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders

By Jerome Starkey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders.

Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ci0xe_0i3JKRkD00
A grateful nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xv4E1_0i3JKRkD00
Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions Credit: AP

The soldiers, some teenagers, from the elite Queen’s Company carried the 36st (500lb) casket for 34 minutes after flying back from Iraq to play their historic role.

The pall-bearers ranged in rank from guardsman to lance sergeant and were picked to be the same height so the coffin stayed flat.

They walked at exactly 75 steps a minute in boots soled with rubber instead of the usual metal studs to reduce risk of slipping.

Among them were David Sanderson and Fletcher Cox, both 19, and Luke Simpson.

The bearers, said to have been intensely nervous before their work began, were led by Afghanistan war veteran Dean Jones, 45, who walked in front of the coffin.

Lt Col James Shaw, the guards officer in charge of the funeral ceremonies, admitted he had never seen “such nervous people” as they waited for the Queen’s coffin.

He said: “They carried the responsibility of the nation on their shoulders. It was the most important job which had to be perfect and it was.

“They were outstanding from the first when Her Majesty arrived back at Buckingham Palace ­all the way through to Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel.”

Former Army commander General Lord Richard Dannatt suggested they could be awarded the Royal Victorian Order. He said: “They ought to be recognised.

“The Royal Victorian Order is for personal service to the sovereign and I would suggest you can’t get more personal than carrying the sovereign’s body throughout all the funeral services.”

Sandhurst instructor Dean was hailed by his home town of Long Eaton, Derbys.

A post on a local social media site read: “We spotted one of our own Long Eaton boys, Dean Jones, lead Her Majesty’s coffin pallbearers with complete calmness and total professionalism. Long Eaton salutes you Sir.”

His mum, Gaynor, wrote of the dad of one and the bearers: “So proud of them all. Job well done.”

Les Dixon, the grandfather of bearer David, said: “We’re so very proud of him and what he has achieved, for himself and our country as well as all the other guardsmen. They all did very well.”

'Job well done'

Directly behind David was guardsman Luke, from Selston, Notts.

Selston Football Club wrote on Facebook: “Respect to you Luke Simpson, flawless under pressure with the whole world watching on.

“You have done your country, village, family and friends proud.”

Laura Therin, a staff sergeant with Jersey’s Army Cadet Force, praised Fletcher, who carried an end of the coffin. She said his former instructors were “incredibly proud”.

She added: “We were quite astounded. Seeing him wasn’t something any of us expected.”

It came amid an outpouring of admiration on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmhuj_0i3JKRkD00
The soldiers carried the Queen's casket for 34 minutes after flying back from Iraq Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7tM4_0i3JKRkD00
Former Army commander General Lord Richard Dannatt suggested the soldiers could be awarded the Royal Victorian Order for personal service to the monarch Credit: AP

Dawn Hogg tweeted: “These pall bearers deserve a medal. They are national heroes in my eyes.”

Michelle Hedley said they “held the weight of the world on their shoulders”.

She went on: “I hope they can now rest knowing just how beautiful a service they performed and that Her Majesty the Queen would be proud.”

Sun columnist Piers Morgan said: “It’s hard to imagine a greater honour or responsibility than bearing the body of our greatest ever monarch to her final resting place.

“These guards did a magnificent, faultless job under enormous pressure and should absolutely be given a medal.”

TV host Fern Britton said the bearers were “immaculate and gentle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykRV5_0i3JKRkD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcyby_0i3JKRkD00

Olympic gold medal rower Sir Matthew Pinsent added: “Bearer party at ease. Excellent work.”

An Army spokesman said: “The Armed Forces played a proud role in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral and they delivered excellence in every possible way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tl0I_0i3JKRkD00
The bearers were said to have been intensely nervous before their work began Credit: Reuters

Comments / 21

Patricia SantAmour Gabbard
4d ago

I was so impressed with the young men that carried the Queen thru her funeral and then to her final resting place. Applause to them. Great job.

Reply
33
Deirdra Cox
4d ago

I will agree. These young men carried on with grace and confidence. They should be proud of themselves for having been a part of something so beautiful. GOD bless them all.

Reply
32
Guadalupe Martinez
3d ago

These guys did an awesome job carrying the Queen. They were flawless in their duty. very impressive. Better than the U.S.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Charles to meet with parents of teenager who died after eating Pret baguette

The Prince of Wales will meet with the parents of a teenager who died after having a severe allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.Prince Charles is hosting a two-day global symposium on allergies in Ayrshire which has been organised by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.The foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse whose 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a sandwich during a flight to France in 2016.Charles has said he was “moved beyond words” by her death and the way her parents have “selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Pinsent
Person
Fern Britton
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin

A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Brits#Gongs#Afghanistan War#Uk#Army
The Independent

What will happen to the Queen’s horses?

The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen

‘Her one proviso was that the thistle robes must not get wet’. I got in touch with the Palace and asked: “Could I photograph Her Majesty?” The message came back: “Too busy to do it in Edinburgh, but happy to do something in Balmoral.” It was for a book project, Keepers: The Ancient Offices of Britain. The idea I had in mind was to take a picture of a figure in the landscape, which is one of the great themes of photography. One of Her Majesty’s titles is the Chief of the Chiefs, so that was what we were going to depict. I had been influenced by a set of Henry Raeburn portraits of Clan chiefs.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
The List

King Charles Makes Bold Decision Regarding The Queen's Staff

Upon becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, moved from their family home of Clarence House to Buckingham Palace. By 1953, Elizabeth and Philip had moved to Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House became home to the Queen Mother. By 2003, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall moved into Clarence House, but upon the queen's death, King Charles III's residence will eventually be Buckingham Palace — it's currently undergoing renovations, per Independent.
U.K.
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
768K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy