Pittsburgh, PA

Israel Abanikanda Leading RBU Revival for Pitt Offense

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

The Pitt Panthers are running the ball with the kind of success they haven't seen in years.

PITTSBURGH -- It's been a while since the Pitt Panthers have been a formidable rushing team. While the program's history is loaded with great rushers, much of its recent success has been powered by the passing attack. That pendulum has swung back towards the ground in 2022, with a first-year offensive coordinator calling the shots and a renewed focus on running the football filling the air around the program.

Through the first three weeks of 2022, no game has better exemplified that commitment to running more than their latest win over Western Michigan. With a redshirt freshman under center making his first career start, Pitt tailbacks totaled 50 carries while Nate Yarnell threw just 12 times.

Junior running back Israel Abanikanda became the first Pitt player since Darrin Hall in 2018 to rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games in the win over the Broncos and it prompted running backs coach Andre Powell to sport a branded "RBU" - Running Back University - t-shirt at practice.

“We’re getting better," Powell said. "Sometimes the opponent dictates what you do but I feel like we’re getting better, getting in a good rhythm, getting more guys involved in the game."

Abanikanda led the way, setting a career-high in attempts with 31 on the way to 131 yards. Abanikanda currently leads the ACC in all-purpose yards, ties the league lead in rushing yards and is taking on a workload more grueling than any he's ever experienced.

Abanikanda arrived at Pitt right when Kenny Pickett was coming into his own and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple wanted to throw the ball frequently. That left Abanikanda, his speed and his power, as little more than an accessory to the offense. But as the Panthers turn to the ground game more and more this season, running backs coach Andre Powell is seeing Abanikanda use the experience to fine-tune his details.

"He’s asking more questions, he’s more involved, you check his notes and he’s got more notes, the test we give him on Friday he’s making good grades on those," Powell said. "So he’s just maturing. He’s beginning to feel it."

Abanikanda's preparation sets the table but his physical skills put the knowledge to good use on the field. Powell said the most impressive part of Abanikanda's outstanding game against the Broncos was his stamina.

"The other thing that is impressive is as the game went on, he got stronger," Powell said. "You could tell the opponent was wearing down and you look out there at him and he wasn’t fatigued.”

Watching Abanikanda up close on the practice field makes it clear why he is such a pain to tackle. He stands 5'11 and weighs 215 pounds and that weight isn't all for show. Abanikanda looks the part of a Power 5 running back but his muscle packs a punch too, according to Powell.

"Izzy works," Powell said. "I don’t know if you’ve seen him with his shirt off but he has a ten-pack. ... He’s a strong dude. ... Some guys are just naturally strong. Some guys are strong in the weight room but don’t have functional strength. He has functional strength.”

After facing two Power 5 opponents in Weeks 1 and 2 and a highly motivated Group of 5 competitor last weekend, FCS Rhode Island awaits in four days. Given his heavier carry totals in recent weeks, Pitt coaches have considered taking some pressure off of Abanikanda's broad shoulders. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said they probably won't hand off to Abanikanda as many times, but Powell said the Panthers still want to play with intensity in the running game.

He might not set another career-high this week against the Rams, but expect Abanikanda and his teammates in the backfield to continue running with similar vigor.

“We’re going to try to run the football," Powell said. "That’s always going to be our attitude, whether it’s him or Vince or Daniel or C’Bo, we’re going to try to run the ball.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

