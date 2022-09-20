Chris Johnson, Joe Thomas among first-time HOF nominees
By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
4 days ago
A group of nine former NFL stars, including five former Super Bowl champions, were announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday as first-time nominees chosen among the initial list of candidates for the Class of 2023.
Included among an overall list of 129 former players who still have a chance to be inducted at the Hall of Fame enshrinement next August are:
The Packers head into a big matchup with Tampa Bay in week 3. This apparently is not the matchup to be a wide receiver. Tampa Bay has Chris Godwin and Julio Jones most likely out and Mike Evans suspended. The Packers had 4 receivers that did not practice yesterday and things do not look much better today. Which Packers receivers will we see Sunday?
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is unlikely to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Adam Schefter reports. Watson has been banged up to begin his NFL career, missing most of the team's preseason program while recovering from a knee injury before picking up a hamstring injury a couple weeks into the season. The Packers' wide receiver corps should remain an inconsistent rotation in Week 3, with or without Watson in the lineup.
Revis made his name shadowing wide receivers, so he knows a great grab when he sees one. Still, this is remarkably high praise. It’s debatable whether Pickens’ grab is even better than the famous Odell Beckham Jr. grab in 2014, which arguably had a higher degree of difficulty for being so close to the sideline.
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0