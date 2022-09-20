ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Catherine Forkpa, a former caregiver at Bondurant's Courtyard Estates at Hawthrone Crossing, is charged with second-degree in the death of a resident at the assisted living center. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Photos by Polk County Jail and Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect in July homicide booked into Polk County Jail

DES MOINES, IOWA — The third person charged in the shooting death of Charles Russian Lovelady is back in Iowa and behind bars at the Polk County Jail. Cedrick Charles Thomas, 26, was booked on charges of First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery on Thursday night. He had been in custody in Michigan since […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Murder#Rapist#Attorneys#Violent Crime#The Source Law Review
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops

A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase

A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police...
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Young Adult Sentenced to Probation for January Incident

A Jefferson teen was recently sentenced to probation for a January incident. According to court documents, 18-year-old Harvick Beals pled guilty to a Class D Felony for possession with intent to deliver under 50 kilograms of marijuana. As per the plea agreement, Beals received a deferred judgment from District Court Judge Joseph McCarville and was given two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCRG.com

Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
MONTEZUMA, IA
98.1 KHAK

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston man arrested for OWI and other charges

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Robert Michael Pilon Jr., 49, at his residence at 12:23 this morning for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offence, Interference with Official Acts, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Pilon was taken to Union County Jail. Bail is set in the amount of $1,600 cash or approved surety.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy