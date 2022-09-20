Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Catherine Forkpa, a former caregiver at Bondurant's Courtyard Estates at Hawthrone Crossing, is charged with second-degree in the death of a resident at the assisted living center. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Photos by Polk County Jail and Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
Suspect in July homicide booked into Polk County Jail
DES MOINES, IOWA — The third person charged in the shooting death of Charles Russian Lovelady is back in Iowa and behind bars at the Polk County Jail. Cedrick Charles Thomas, 26, was booked on charges of First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery on Thursday night. He had been in custody in Michigan since […]
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops
A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Young Adult Sentenced to Probation for January Incident
A Jefferson teen was recently sentenced to probation for a January incident. According to court documents, 18-year-old Harvick Beals pled guilty to a Class D Felony for possession with intent to deliver under 50 kilograms of marijuana. As per the plea agreement, Beals received a deferred judgment from District Court Judge Joseph McCarville and was given two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services.
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
Police: Drunk driver bit officer who tried to help him find a ride home
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he bit an officer Tuesday while they were trying to help him find a sober ride home. Officers were called to the 1100 block of 21st Street around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a […]
KCCI.com
Party promoter speaks out after X-rated video inside Shag's goes viral
DES MOINES, Iowa — A video taken from inside Shag's nightclub on Court Avenue appears to show women partially naked, engaging in sexual acts. KCCI can't show the video because it's too explicit for TV, but for the first time, we're hearing from someone who was there that night.
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
Creston man arrested for OWI and other charges
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Robert Michael Pilon Jr., 49, at his residence at 12:23 this morning for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offence, Interference with Official Acts, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Pilon was taken to Union County Jail. Bail is set in the amount of $1,600 cash or approved surety.
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
beeherald.com
Kinnick arrested for leaving scene of fatal 2020 hit and run
EDITOR'S NOTE: Direct quotations from Tina King were taken from a previous interview with the Jefferson Herald in 2021. That story can be found here. The alleged offender of a 2020 hit and run which ended in the death of a local man has been detained. Robert Kinnick, 74, of...
