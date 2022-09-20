Read full article on original website
Related
I tried Ina Garten's recipe for baked potatoes, and I'll never use another method again
After trying baked-potato recipes from four celebrity chefs, I fell in love with the "Barefoot Contessa" star's no-foil trick for the perfect texture.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 4 Best Pasta Salad Recipes For Your Labor Day Cookout
Pasta salad comes in many varieties, and The Pioneer Woman has several recipes on hand. These are just four of Ree Drummond's favorites.
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
As a chef, I've learned the best tricks to make the perfect grilled-cheese sandwich every time. The bread you choose is very important because it gives the cheese a place to melt into. Try adding pickled ingredients like sauerkraut or spicy ones like harissa to add flavor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
Lidia Bastianich’s Shrimp Scampi Is Perfect in Every Way
If you’re a fan of Italian cooking, chances are you’re familiar with Lidia Bastianich. An icon of Italian cooking, Lidia has written cookbooks, hosted TV shows, owned restaurants, and has won a plethora of awards. It’s safe to say she has influenced the culinary world in immeasurable ways. So when picking out recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, including Lidia’s recipe was an obvious choice.
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies
Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
How to Make Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe (aka Drop Scones)
The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked renewed interest in her long and historic life, especially the food and drinks she loved. Although the Queen was not as adventurous with food as her late husband, she did have meals she loved to eat—like her own recipe for drop scones, also known as Scottish pancakes.
'Crinkle cake' recipe goes viral on TikTok: Try the sweet, flaky dessert
There's a new dessert recipe gaining steam as a TikTok food trend, and this time it's "crinkle cake" – a sweet and flaky pastry that can be made at home. Crinkle cake has Middle Eastern origins and is made with phyllo dough, syrup and custard, according to Ramena Avakian, who made the recipe go viral after she shared a video tutorial of how she makes the dish.
Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles
If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Scary Mommy
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0