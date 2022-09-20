ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthijs de Ligt decided to kick Juventus while they're down

By Seth Vertelney
Juventus is going through something of a crisis right now.

The club has won just two of seven Serie A games to start the season, and has lost both of its Champions League matches. After falling to newly promoted Monza over the weekend, the calls for manager Massimiliano Allegri to be sacked have grown increasingly louder.

With all that as the backdrop, Matthijs de Ligt decided to kick his former side while they’re down.

De Ligt, who left Juve over the summer to join Bayern Munich, has accused his old team of lacking the required ambition to win the Champions League.

“I really enjoyed my time at Juventus, but felt the time had come for a fresh challenge,” De Ligt told NOS while on international duty with the Netherlands.

“Juve are a great team, but coming here was another step up for me, because Bayern have the ambition to win the Champions League. I didn’t get the sense of that at Juve.”

That comment will especially sting Juventus, which has been desperately seeking a Champions League title after not winning the competition since 1996.

The club had a run of nine consecutive Serie A titles snapped in 2020-21, when Inter won the Scudetto.

