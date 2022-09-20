Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Two annual Hattiesburg events team up for one fun night
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students. Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure. FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He has his...
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
WDAM-TV
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
Man accused of assaulting family member in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August. Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. […]
Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
Woman found guilty of murdering Lamar County man
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of a man who was found dead in his freezer in Lamar County in 2018. The Hattiesburg American reported the family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
WDAM-TV
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing, extensive investigation of drug trafficking around the Hattiesburg area led to the arrest and conviction of a Columbia man on multiple federal drug charges. After a three-day trial, 37-year-old Alfredric James was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of conspiracy to...
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WDAM-TV
Suspect in custody in Ala.; 4-year-old victim in stable condition following Monday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information involving a shooting that injured a little girl in Jones County is revealed. The shooting happened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartments, where investigators said two young men started fighting, and then the mother of one of them fired a shot.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.
