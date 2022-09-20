ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Two annual Hattiesburg events team up for one fun night

Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students. Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure. FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He has his...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Daily South

This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier

Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Petal, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WDAM-TV

Petal police asking for public’s assistance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of assaulting family member in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August. Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman found guilty of murdering Lamar County man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of a man who was found dead in his freezer in Lamar County in 2018. The Hattiesburg American reported the family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Revelation Wellness#Pastor Of Asbury Church
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy