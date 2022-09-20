ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening.

The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman.

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWWS5_0i3JImGA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zoxar_0i3JImGA00

Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed that the crash included two cars and a truck and one person was transported to an area trauma center in an ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will update you as information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

One person dead after fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — One person is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Early morning standoff leaves one dead

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One man is dead after an early morning domestic situation.   Around 4:30 am Sunday, Nanticoke Police arrived on scene on East Grand Street after receiving reports of an ongoing domestic situation.   According to police on scene a 32-year-old male had been assaulting his girlfriend before she managed to escape the […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Two robberies, two counties, one suspect

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.   According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday.   The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Accidents
County
Monroe County, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Inkerman, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Accidents
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’

Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
ROME, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of DUI high-speed chase ending in crash

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Repairs completed to San Souci water main break

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The water is flowing in dozens of homes and businesses once again in a Luzerne County community. A work crew completed repairs on a water main break Friday night along the Sans Souci Parkway near Dollar General. The 24-inch pipe broke Thursday morning and impacted about 70 homes and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after crash on Oak St. off-ramp in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A one-vehicle crash shut down a busy road Tuesday afternoon at the Oak Street off-ramp from Business Route 6, according to police. Officials say one woman has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a light post and yield sign while coming off the Oak Street ramp. The crash […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Police search for suspect after early morning shooting

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Sunbury Police are looking for 42-year-old Randy Easton after an early morning shooting took place.   Easton has been charged with criminal homicide and related charges due to his part in the shooting.   According to police, they were alerted to a shooting on South Third Street in Sunbury around 2:30 […]
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after deadly shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. Officers say Tyquan Lassiter shot and killed 38-year-old Peter McCoy earlier this month along Main Street in Kingston. Lassiter was picked up in his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. See...
KINGSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WBRE

Police investigating possible connection between two bank robberies

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies. The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties. “It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident. Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

Suspect in Kingston homicide arrested in New Jersey

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a suspect involved in a Luzerne County homicide investigation was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in New Jersey Friday morning. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September […]
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Noxen woman re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.
NOXEN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy