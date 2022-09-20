Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening.

The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman.





Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed that the crash included two cars and a truck and one person was transported to an area trauma center in an ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will update you as information comes in.

