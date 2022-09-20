Read full article on original website
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
5 great places to get plain or hard cider in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Autumn colors may be just starting to peek through trees’ greenery, but fall is officially here, and that means it’s time for cider. Ann Arbor offers a variety of both hard and non-alcoholic ciders brewed or milled locally. So whether you’re looking for a fall-inspired happy hour or a kid-friendly pairing for doughnuts, check out these great Ann Arbor places for cider.
First Watch restaurant brings its Million Dollar bacon to Novi, Ann Arbor
First Watch, a chain of breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants, opened a new location in Novi at 26054 Ingersol Road on Tuesday. An Ann Arbor restaurant is expected to open on Oct. 3 at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. These locations bring to 10 the number of First Watch establishments in Michigan. ...
Spilled trash and recycling can be obstacles in Ann Arbor’s new bikeways
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a recent Sunday afternoon, cyclists riding along Ann Arbor’s William Street bikeway were forced to navigate around bags of garbage and cardboard boxes spilling out of a tipped-over recycling cart. The cart laying in the middle of the two-way cycle track in front...
Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MD Bagel Fragel has more than 400 bagel and cream cheese combos
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At Ann Arbor’s MD Bagel Fragel, there are 432 different combinations of bagels and cream cheese for customers to choose from. Despite its 18 flavors of cream cheese and 24 flavors of bagel, all made in-house, MD Bagel Fragel is better known for the bread for which it’s named -- the fragel.
Chela’s – Restaurant Review
We first dined at Bobcat Bonnie’s Ypsilanti as a family in February 2020. Throughout the pandemic, it has been one of our favorite locations for takeout. They have a nice selection of vegan and vegetarian options when we are dining with friends who are vegetarian. My husband and I returned on a date night outdoors.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling Heights, MI
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out in Sterling Heights, MI, you’re in luck! There are plenty of amazing restaurants in the area. To help you narrow it down, here are 13 of the best restaurants in Sterling Heights. Whether you’re looking for Mexican food, pizza, or something else entirely, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th
Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars.
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
'Halloween' actor who played Michael Myers to help open haunted theatre in Birmingham
Actor James Jude Courtney, best known for the iconic role of Michael Myers in the "Halloween" franchise, will be in metro Detroit next week to cut the ribbon on a new haunted walk-through experience at the Birmingham 8 theater. The "Ghosts on the Balcony" experience at the historic theater, which was purchased by Emagine Entertainment last year, will be open through October. ...
The readers have spoken: See which Week 5 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
ANN ARBOR – The matchup between Whitmore Lake and Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest has been chosen as the Ann Arbor-area Game of the Week, voted on by readers. An MLive/Ann Arbor News photographer will be attending the game tonight and because readers chose this matchup as the Game of the Week, subscribers will be able to get the photos from the contest for free.
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
7 months after fire, Ann Arbor strip mall businesses remain closed
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Three businesses damaged by a February fire in Ann Arbor are still unsure when they will reopen. Fire crews were called on Feb. 8 to Cranbrook Village shopping center at 914 W. Eisenhower Parkways after flames were reported coming from the overhang of the Big Blue Swim School, which was under construction at the time.
Ann Arbor narrowing Huron Parkway lanes to slow down cars
ANN ARBOR, MI — Repairs are coming to two major roads on Ann Arbor’s east side, along with new buffered bike lanes and a narrower-lane design to slow cars. City Council voted this week to approve an agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation for construction on Huron Parkway and Glazier Way by Huron High School next spring.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
