Alamosa County, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa Fire Department hires its new chief

ALAMOSA — The City of Alamosa announced Wednesday that it has hired Bill Stone as Alamosa Fire Department’s new chief. Stone will take the reins as chief on Oct. 17. Longtime chief Don Chapman and assistant chief Tony Bobicki will retire on Nov. 4. “I feel very humbled...
ALAMOSA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

‘Active shooter’ report at AHS called a hoax

ALAMOSA — Alamosa High School issued an “all clear” message on Facebook about 3:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, after a call came into 911 dispatch that an active shooter was on campus about 20 minutes prior. All schools were immediately placed on lockdown. Alamosa Police Chief Kenny...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Chacon enters ‘not guilty’ plea in charges related to Cheyenne Goins murder

ALAMOSA — A possible plea deal may be in the works for Sasha Chacon, 32, who is accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Cheyenne Goins of Alamosa. Chacon has officially been charged with four felonies, including tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and accessory to a crime.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Centauri rolls to 33-14 win over Bayfield

LA JARA – After starting the season with a strong schedule which included two tough losses, the ninth-ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Centauri High School football team hosted Bayfield, traditionally one of the strongest teams in Class 2A. But the Falcons were up to the challenge as...
BAYFIELD, CO

