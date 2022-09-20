Read full article on original website
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa Fire Department hires its new chief
ALAMOSA — The City of Alamosa announced Wednesday that it has hired Bill Stone as Alamosa Fire Department’s new chief. Stone will take the reins as chief on Oct. 17. Longtime chief Don Chapman and assistant chief Tony Bobicki will retire on Nov. 4. “I feel very humbled...
Monte Vista Journal
‘Active shooter’ report at AHS called a hoax
ALAMOSA — Alamosa High School issued an “all clear” message on Facebook about 3:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, after a call came into 911 dispatch that an active shooter was on campus about 20 minutes prior. All schools were immediately placed on lockdown. Alamosa Police Chief Kenny...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamosa Valley Courier
Chacon enters ‘not guilty’ plea in charges related to Cheyenne Goins murder
ALAMOSA — A possible plea deal may be in the works for Sasha Chacon, 32, who is accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Cheyenne Goins of Alamosa. Chacon has officially been charged with four felonies, including tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and accessory to a crime.
Daily Record
Cañon City man faces new felony charges, allegedly involved in home invasion
The Cañon City man responsible for Custer and Fremont counties advising residents on both sides of the county line to shelter in place Sept. 8 appeared in district court Wednesday for a formal filing of charges. Logun Langill Jordan, 33, is facing two new felony charges, in addition to...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Representation matters: ASU’s latest play tackles toxic masculinity through the LatinX perspective
ALAMOSA — Joaquin Rodriguez has played many roles during his time in the Adams State University theatre program. But never has he felt “more seen” than with his current role of Gallo in the program’s latest production, “Roosters.”. The ASU senior said that feeling seen...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri rolls to 33-14 win over Bayfield
LA JARA – After starting the season with a strong schedule which included two tough losses, the ninth-ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Centauri High School football team hosted Bayfield, traditionally one of the strongest teams in Class 2A. But the Falcons were up to the challenge as...
