If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
News-Herald.com
Riverside vs. Nordonia girls soccer: Scrappy Beavers battle, but concede late strike to fall, 2-1
Riverside brought some guts and guile to its Sept. 24 encounter with visiting Nordonia. The on-form but short-handed Beavers nearly got a positive result to the final whistle with that display. Unfortunately for the hosts, the Knights had the final say. Addison Francis netted a brace, including the eventual match-winner...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll vs. Heidelberg football: Blue Streaks’ defense dominates in 24-7 win
Heads up, John Carroll football fans — the Blue Streaks defense is pretty darn good. The unit was on display Sept. 24 against No. 19 Heidelberg in a dominant 24-7 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Don Shula Stadium. Since beginning the season with a 35-26 loss at Washington and...
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic succumbs to Padua, 21-9, on homecoming
Lake Catholic played host on homecoming to Crown Conference foe Padua on Sept. 23 at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium missing two key ingredients to its offense — starting QB Frankie Trinetti and standout WR Aiden Fitzgerald, both of whom were out with concussions. For one half, paced by their...
News-Herald.com
The top five Guardians prospects to watch out for in 2023
The Guardians had 16 prospects debut in the majors this year while the team continues to run out the clock to a division title. Carlos Vargas almost made it 17 during a 15-inning marathon Sept. 17. With that many debuts by prospects, is it possible there is more left in...
News-Herald.com
Chagrin Falls vs. Kenston girls soccer: State champion Tigers claim headliner, 2-1, maintain No. 1 in Crop
There might be a debate at Chagrin Falls as to which is more of a sure thing. Is it the Tigers’ girls 4×800-meter relay during the spring in track and field, with 10 state top fours including four state titles since 1988?. Or is it the defending Division...
News-Herald.com
Benedictine vs. Hawken boys soccer: Gretter, Hawks bounce back with 4-1 home win
Hawken doesn’t play many matches anymore on its pitch outside the football stadium. But when the Hawks do, as they did for an afternoon encounter Sept. 24 with Benedictine, they regale the masses with the kind of futbol that graced that stage for many years gone by. Gage Gretter...
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. NDCL volleyball: Cougars earn statement win in sweep of Lions
Lake Catholic might not have sought to make a statement when it welcomed NDCL on Sept. 22. But that’s exactly what the Cougars did in their Crown Conference matchup. Not only did they win in straight sets in a clash of the top two teams in the Top of the Crop, they controlled the final two sets.
News-Herald.com
High school cross country: Kearns, Jasinski take individual titles, lead teams to Middlefield Invitational victories
A new configuration for the Middlefield Invitational wasn’t the concern for West Geauga’s Daniel Kearns on Sept. 24. His biggest thought was how to get out from the first starting box to the narrow funnel of an exit from the Cardinal football field. He broke fast, and once...
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. Brunswick football: Cardinals hammer Blue Devils in first step of GCC ladder
BRUNSWICK — Matt Gray stepped before his victorious squad Sept. 23 and held up his index finger. “That,” Mentor’s football coach said, “is Step 1.”. A year ago, the Cardinals’ season fell apart via a three-game stretch that saw them lose to Brunswick, Medina and Solon in consecutive weeks to start the Greater Cleveland Conference part of their schedule.
News-Herald.com
Chardon vs. Kenston football: Hilltoppers grind out 35-18 win over Bombers
Tied at 7-7 after 24 minutes of play, Kenston felt confident against visiting Chardon on Sept. 23. But the Hilltoppers and AJ Bruce flipped a switch flipped a switch at the start of the second half to take control of the WRC clash. Two touchdowns later, and the junior running...
News-Herald.com
Fast start carries Riverside football past Mayfield, 58-14
The Riverside Beavers are going to be a very scary football team in the playoffs if they reach a level that makes them better than they were Sept. 23 when they ruined Mayfield’s homecoming. The Beavers dominated the Wildcats in every phase of the game to trounce their hosts,...
