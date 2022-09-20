ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

Lake Catholic succumbs to Padua, 21-9, on homecoming

Lake Catholic played host on homecoming to Crown Conference foe Padua on Sept. 23 at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium missing two key ingredients to its offense — starting QB Frankie Trinetti and standout WR Aiden Fitzgerald, both of whom were out with concussions. For one half, paced by their...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

The top five Guardians prospects to watch out for in 2023

The Guardians had 16 prospects debut in the majors this year while the team continues to run out the clock to a division title. Carlos Vargas almost made it 17 during a 15-inning marathon Sept. 17. With that many debuts by prospects, is it possible there is more left in...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Painesville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Painesville, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Arraignment#Violent Crime
News-Herald.com

Mentor vs. Brunswick football: Cardinals hammer Blue Devils in first step of GCC ladder

BRUNSWICK — Matt Gray stepped before his victorious squad Sept. 23 and held up his index finger. “That,” Mentor’s football coach said, “is Step 1.”. A year ago, the Cardinals’ season fell apart via a three-game stretch that saw them lose to Brunswick, Medina and Solon in consecutive weeks to start the Greater Cleveland Conference part of their schedule.
BRUNSWICK, OH
News-Herald.com

Fast start carries Riverside football past Mayfield, 58-14

The Riverside Beavers are going to be a very scary football team in the playoffs if they reach a level that makes them better than they were Sept. 23 when they ruined Mayfield’s homecoming. The Beavers dominated the Wildcats in every phase of the game to trounce their hosts,...
MAYFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy