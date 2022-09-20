ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks

Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tracking Ian into the Gulf.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists

When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members. Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.
FAIRHOPE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Big Zion A.M.E Zion church celebrates 180 years of ministry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year marks a significant milestone for a historic church in our area. Big Zion A.M.E. Zion Church has influenced the Methodist community in Mobile since its founding 180 years ago. The church’s original name was “Little Zion,” its first congregation began in 1842. Big Zion played a crucial role in […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

