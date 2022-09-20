Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet

Read full article on original website
Amherst community mourns death of Anna Burns, junior who suffered cardiac arrest after cross country meet
The Amherst and several Western Massachusetts athletic communities are in mourning this week after the death of Hurricanes junior Anna Burns. According to Burns’ obituary, they suffered cardiac arrest near the end of their cross country race against Ludlow on Sept. 13.
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
Mom of 12-year-old Fitchburg girl who died in DCF custody seeks answers
The death of a 12-year-old Fitchburg girl in state custody has left her family with questions. Twelve-year-old Syeisha Nicolas died on Sept. 2, the day after a hospital stay due to a seizure she had while in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Her mother, Taisha Deris,...
Pittsfield Police seeks public help in locating 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
Amherst Mourns Death Of High School Junior
Anna Burns, a 16 year-old junior at Amherst Regional High School, collapsed near the end of a cross country race in Ludlow on September 13, 2022. They suffered a cardiac arrest, and although medical personnel at the site and EMT’s were able to restart their heart, they never regained consciousness. After several days, life support was discontinued. According to the family, Anna’s organs were donated as Anna had requested.
East Longmeadow High remembers two graduates killed in wrong-way crash
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the wrong-way crash on I-91, just over the border in Windsor, CT overnight. On Thursday, a horrifying two car crash claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds from East Longmeadow. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema told Western Mass News the details surrounding that accident.
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Therapist Convicted Of Misconduct With Patient
A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
1 driver injured in 3-car accident on Route 57 in Agawam
One person was injured in a three vehicle accident in Agawam Wednesday afternoon.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West...
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor leaves 2 people dead
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor. State police identified the victims as 25-year-olds Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, MA and James L. Bowen of East Longmeadow, MA. They were in the same vehicle. Jephthe Jean-Louis of Leesburg, FL, was...
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
