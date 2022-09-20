ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet

By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
 4 days ago
Amherst Mourns Death Of High School Junior

Anna Burns, a 16 year-old junior at Amherst Regional High School, collapsed near the end of a cross country race in Ludlow on September 13, 2022. They suffered a cardiac arrest, and although medical personnel at the site and EMT’s were able to restart their heart, they never regained consciousness. After several days, life support was discontinued. According to the family, Anna’s organs were donated as Anna had requested.
