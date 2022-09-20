Man arrested for Millcreek Mall incident that led to a gunshot
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Millcreek Police have arrested James E. Troop III in relation to a fight that led to a gunshot being fired within the Millcreek Mall.
The gunshot was reported on Sunday, Sept. 18.Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting
Troop has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, and corruption of minors.
He was arraigned and committed to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond.Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie
The investigation into the gunshot is ongoing and additional charges are expected, a Millcreek Police Department announcement said.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Sunday in the food court area. A fight had broken out between a group of young adults before a person pulled out a gun and a shot was fired into the ceiling. Nobody was injured in the incident.
