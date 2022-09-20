Read full article on original website
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
Russell Wilson off to a slow start, but Niners see same QB
DENVER (AP) — The only difference the San Francisco 49ers see in longtime nemesis Russell Wilson isn't in his game but his gear. “It’s so weird seeing him in a new uniform,” linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. “But he’s the same exact guy.”. Kyle Shanahan thinks...
Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars — and potentially more — for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver — all starters — and backup tackle Jordan Phillips were ruled out from playing Friday. In the meantime, starting safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Tim Settle are among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
NFL Week 3: Browns defeat Steelers on Thursday Night Football
The Turnpike Rivalry was renewed Thursday, as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at home in a heated, back-and-forth battle. Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, but it was Cleveland that came out on top to take over first place in the AFC North (Baltimore will have a chance to tie that mark Sunday).
Bills have one of NFL's worst running games. How concerned should they be?
Forgive me. I'm nitpicking the best team in football. But that's a testament to the Buffalo Bills' dominance after these first two weeks. It's taking everything in me to sit on my hands and avoid comparing them to the 2007 New England Patriots. Alas, I just did what I said I wouldn't do.
Undefeated Bills, Dolphins face off in AFC East showdown
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They’ve looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed.
Jerry Jones hopes Cooper Rush can create a QB controversy with Dak Prescott | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, David Helman, Joy Taylor and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones’ comments where he seemingly welcoming a potential QB controversy between Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott. Jones said quote: “I’d walk to New York” to have a QB controversy. The Cowboys play the New York Giants in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.
Time for Steelers to start Kenny Pickett, bench Mitchell Trubisky?
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL season with a quarterback controversy, which has only been amplified by the team's play out of the gate. Pittsburgh lost at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, 29-17, falling to 1-2. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have rolled with free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over Mason Rudolph, who has made 10 NFL starts, and rookie Kenny Pickett, who they selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Browns in good hands with Brissett while Watson suspended
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett's assignment is clear: keep the Browns competitive and in contention while Deshaun Watson's away. He's doing much more than that. During a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, Brissett, who has zero illusions about his role with Cleveland, effectively moved the offense with pin-point throws and picked up first downs with timely quarterback sneaks.
Should Cooper Rush remain the starting QB when Dak is back? Skip Bayless answers
Skip Bayless ponders the possibility of Cooper Rush excelling as the Dallas Cowboys starting QB in lew of Dak Prescott's injury. Skip answers if Rush should remain the starter once Prescott returns from injury.
NFL Week 3: Should you bet on the underdog Commanders against the Eagles?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P analyzes the week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sammy P has liked the way the Commanders' offense has looked and thinks they will have another successful week against. their division rivals, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.
NFL Week 3: Saints-Panthers, Ravens-Pats, Bills-Dolphins top plays
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly-anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Getting things started, a scary New Orleans defense marches into Carolina to take on the Panthers, a team still searching for its first win with new quarterback Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, Baltimore and Minnesota are aiming to bounce back against New England and Detroit, respectively.
Does Eagles QB Jalen Hurts have more potential than Dak Prescott?
When taking about the most talented quarterback in the NFC East, there might be a new top dog in town. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is on a tear to open the 2022 NFL season. He has completed 69.8% of his passes for 576 yards with a touchdown and an interception through two games this season. Hurts has also done damage on the ground, rushing for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 start.
NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders
Our best bets (9-3 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-time parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with...
Will Tomlin bench Trubisky for Pickett after Steelers fall 1-2? | THE CARTON SHOW
Thursday night football featured a rival matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, with Mitchell Trubisky taking the field as the starting quarterback, despite calls for Mike Tomlin to start Kenny Pickett. Trubisky finished 20 of 32 for 207 yards. not enough to avoid falling to 1-2 after the Browns came away with a 29-17 victory. Craig Carton, Greg Jennings and Amani Toomer talk the highlights of the game, and whether or not they think Tomlin will bend to fan pressure and start Pickett over Trubisky.
Jakobi Meyers critiques Belichick, Patriots offensive approach | THE HERD
Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest entering Week 3 of the NFL. Mangini discusses rumblings around the New England Patriots locker room after Jakobi Meyers was quoted saying "I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack." This comes on the heels of Kendrick Bourne expressing his pleasure in the lack of snaps during their Week 1 matchup vs. Dolphings. Mangini and Cowherd talk Patriots.
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Lions-Vikings
The Detroit Lions hope to continue a reversal of fortune when they play at their longtime NFC North Division rival the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions won the previous meeting in December to snap an eight-game win streak by the Vikings in the series. Minnesota leads the all-time series 79-40-2 dating back to 1961.
NFL Week 3: Are the Ravens are sure pick against the Patriots?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. Sammy P likes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to rebound from their crushing loss last week against the Miami Dolphins, and cover the spread against the Patriots.
Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD
Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will Aaron Rodgers' Packers get exposed by Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3? | SPEAK
Tom Brady is 2-0 as the Tampa Bay Bucs QB against Aaron Rodgers. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether the Green Bay Packers will get exposed in Week 3 or not.
