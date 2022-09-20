The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 2

Which Crimson Tide Products Triumphed in Week 2?

Several Crimson Tide products had game-defining moments in week 2 of the NFL regular season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns, including two to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle's second touchdown came with 14 seconds remaining to take a 42-38 lead. The Ravens were beating the Dolphins 35-12 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' 390 combined passing and rushing yards helped Philadelphia take down the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7, on Monday night. Eagles Wide receiver DeVonta Smith had zero receptions in week 1, but had seven for 80 yards this week.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn't been his bulldozing self so far this season: 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, with 15 more games on the schedule, Henry has plenty of time to get back on track.

His next challenge is the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Alabama standout running back Josh Jacobs is his competition on Sunday.

Next week's "All-Alabama" game is the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Washington Commanders. Hurts and Smith will face a dangerous defensive line consisting of former Alabama standouts Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne.

Week 3 of the NFL regular season starts on Thursday night as the Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 7:15 p.m.

