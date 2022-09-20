ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They Sold The Wrong One' | Pundit Says Liverpool Made A Mistake

By Jim Nichol-Turner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGicY_0i3JGKEs00

Liverpool sold club legend Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window but controversial TV figure Richard Keys thinks the club made a mistake.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sadio Mane was signed in 2016 during Jurgen Klopp's first full pre-season at Liverpool. The Senegalese forward made 269 appearances and scored 120 goals at Anfield. All for just £30million.

However, at the age of 30 and his contract coming to a close, Liverpool decided to cash in and transition to a 'post-Sadio Mane' life at the club when he was sold for around £25million to German champions, Bayern Munich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWImB_0i3JGKEs00

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Liverpool filled the initial void felt by Sadio Mane's departure by investing heavily into a young, Uruguayan prospect - Darwin Nunez . After an inconsistent start at Anfield mixed with a squad riddled with injuries, it's fair to say Liverpool haven't been at their very best so far in 2022-23.

When there are problems, there are people seeking answers as to why those problems have arisen. One of those people is the former Sky Sports presenter (before he was sacked following misogynistic comments) Richard Keys.

He claims he is "surprised about Liverpool's stuttering start" , and says that Jurgen Klopp's team look "tired" . He continued:

"Salah is still way off and that’s got to be a concern for Klopp. I know they had to sell either Mane or Salah because both contracts were winding down, but at the moment it looks as if they sold the wrong one, despite Mane’s apparent difficulties in Munich.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Awrup_0i3JGKEs00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sadio Mane's "difficulties" that Richard Keys is referring to is the fact that as a whole, Bayern Munich aren't performing where they would expect to be, i.e. they're not 1st in the Bundesliga. They're actually 6th and haven't won any of their last four games.

Now this poor form being endured by the Bavarian club isn't down simply to Sadio Mane not performing, however, there have been reports suggesting he is struggling to settle down at Bayern Munich following his move.

Mohamed Salah isn't in the greatest form of his life but to actually question whether Liverpool should've sold him in the summer is plain absurd. The Egyptian could make a case for himself that he is the best player in Liverpool's history, never mind just the current squad. The goals will return and Richard Keys' comments will be laughed at.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Richard Keys
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Associated Press

New twist in Pogba extortion probe, with brother’s videos

PARIS (AP) — A police investigation into allegations that France soccer star Paul Pogba was targeted by extortionists took a bizarre new twist Friday with the release by one of the suspects, his elder brother Mathias, of a long string of videos taking aim at the 2018 World Cup winner, his entourage and wealthy lifestyle.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Senegalese#German#Uruguayan#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy