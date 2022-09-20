ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in an 18-wheeler crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 21. The collision occurred on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 in the Newberry area of Newberry County. Coroner Laura Kneece...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Gaston, SC
Crime & Safety
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Gaston, SC
Accidents
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington County, SC
Accidents
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead

Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Gene#Accident
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy