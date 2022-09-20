Read full article on original website
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in an 18-wheeler crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 21. The collision occurred on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 in the Newberry area of Newberry County. Coroner Laura Kneece...
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead
Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
Funeral arrangements made for woman found dead in Columbiana Centre Belk bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Bessie Mae Durham, the woman who was found dead in a Belk bathroom at the Columbiana Centre. Durham's funeral will happen on Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie...
Stutman Hollow Haunted Trail reopens in Lexington County
The haunted trail in Leesville will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, cash only.
SC deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
UPDATE: Child who went missing in Poinsett State Park in Sumter County found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: Ruby Heider has been found and is OK according to a spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. News19 is working to gather additional information. Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl who went missing from a state...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham who died on Sept. 15. Durham was found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk Store in the Columbiana Mall on Sept. 19 by a co-worker. Fisher said Durham died of natural...
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
