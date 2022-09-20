Who would play Ryan Day in a movie? OSU coach knows clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose
Ryan Day didn't have a quick answer when he was asked who would play him in a movie.
"Oh boy," Day exclaimed. "I don't know."
But as he thought about it, Day came up with an answer.
With clear eyes and a full heart, the Ohio State coach couldn't lose with Kyle Chandler, telling Big Ten Network he would want "the guy from 'Bloodline' or 'Friday Night Lights:'"
OSU Headlines newsletter: Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports
It's a connection one Ohio State fan saw immediately.
Jim Harbaugh as Brad Pitt?
While Illinois coach Bret Bielema picked Kevin Costner "back in the day," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald picked Tom Cruise because he's a big "'Top Gun' fan" and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck picked Jason Statham, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn't hold back on his pick.
"I'm going to go with Brad Pitt," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "I've always wanted to be Brad Pitt."
Numerous other Big Ten coaches played along including Purdue's Jeff Brohm , who also picked Pitt because "we look so much alike," while Michigan State coach Mel Tucker picked Denzel Washington.
Indiana coach Tom Allen picked Tom Hanks, Maryland coach Mike Locksley picked Forest Whitaker as his "doppelganger" while James Franklin picked former Penn State student Keegan-Michael Key, who had "done it before."
"They would never do a movie about me."
As for Wisconsin's coach, Paul Chryst gave the most "Paul Chryst" answer possible.
"They would never do a movie about me," Chryst said with a straight face.
To fans, it was more of the "sizzling Paul Chryst personality."
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
- Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
- Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
- Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
- Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
- Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
- Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
- Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
- Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
- Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who would play Ryan Day in a movie? OSU coach knows clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose
Comments / 0