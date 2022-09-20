ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who would play Ryan Day in a movie? OSU coach knows clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ryan Day didn't have a quick answer when he was asked who would play him in a movie.

"Oh boy," Day exclaimed. "I don't know."

But as he thought about it, Day came up with an answer.

With clear eyes and a full heart, the Ohio State coach couldn't lose with Kyle Chandler, telling Big Ten Network he would want "the guy from 'Bloodline' or 'Friday Night Lights:'"

It's a connection one Ohio State fan saw immediately.

Jim Harbaugh as Brad Pitt?

While Illinois coach Bret Bielema picked Kevin Costner "back in the day," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald picked Tom Cruise because he's a big "'Top Gun' fan" and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck picked Jason Statham, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn't hold back on his pick.

"I'm going to go with Brad Pitt," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "I've always wanted to be Brad Pitt."

Numerous other Big Ten coaches played along including Purdue's Jeff Brohm , who also picked Pitt because "we look so much alike," while Michigan State coach Mel Tucker picked Denzel Washington.

Indiana coach Tom Allen picked Tom Hanks, Maryland coach Mike Locksley picked Forest Whitaker as his "doppelganger" while James Franklin picked former Penn State student Keegan-Michael Key, who had "done it before."

"They would never do a movie about me."

As for Wisconsin's coach, Paul Chryst gave the most "Paul Chryst" answer possible.

"They would never do a movie about me," Chryst said with a straight face.

To fans, it was more of the "sizzling Paul Chryst personality."

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who would play Ryan Day in a movie? OSU coach knows clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose

