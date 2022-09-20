ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Goldie Hawn cuts a smart figure in a black suit and lace top as takes to the stage at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Goldie Hawn cut a stylish figure as she spoke on day two at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Tuesday.

The Hollywood actress, 76, looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and trousers which she teamed with a simple lace top.

The star elevated her frame in a pair of black towering boots and accessorised with several pieces of gold jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QEy7_0i3JBros00
Business: Goldie Hawn cut a stylish figure as she spoke on day two at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Tuesday

The Death Becomes Her star, who is the founder of MindUP and The Goldie Hawn Foundation, styled her blonde tresses in loose waves as her fringe framed her face.

Goldie is back in the United States following a protracted stay in mainland Europe, during which she visited Greek islands before taking a whistle-stop tour of Italy with her loved ones.

Goldie and long-term partner Kurt are parents to son Wyatt, 35, and with the actor also taking a hands on role in the upbringing of Goldie's daughter Kate, now 42, and son Oliver, 45, from her previous marriage to actor Bill Hudson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ied2q_0i3JBros00
Looking good: The Hollywood actress, 76, looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and trousers which she teamed with a simple lace top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ozdF_0i3JBros00
Amazing: The star elevated her frame in a pair of black towering suede boots with gold detailing

In 2018, they co-starred in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles film series, playing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and went on to reprise their roles in the 2020 sequel The Christmas Chronicles 2.

In a recent interview with E! News, Goldie admitted: 'The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms.'

The outing comes after Goldie opened up about politics that surround Hollywood in an interview with The Daily Wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSRfq_0i3JBros00
Incredible: Goldie accessorised with several pieces of gold jewellery including a necklace and chunky rings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9c5o_0i3JBros00
Event: The star was all smiles as she spoke to the crowd in a radiant bronzed palette of makeup

Megyn Kelly gave her own opinions on how she believes Middle America takes Hollywood's messages as she interviewed screen star Goldie.

'I think it's why it drives people crazy when Hollywood tries to act holier than thou and starts lecturing middle America about morality and so on,' she said.

'And you know, these people sitting in Iowa who have never done any, they've never tried to put someone on a casting couch … They're like, you could save your lectures for somebody else.'

Goldie agreed with the former Fox News anchor saying, 'That's right, exactly. And the idea that … I do have a feeling about keeping — Okay, how do I say this?

'A lot of Hollywood has a lot of missions, right? And you know, you want to put your name onto something that you believe in, but it doesn't make a difference. And that's the reality.'

She added: 'I stay in my lane. The reality is, is that if we want to do anything, we want to do it for all people, not just for a group or whatever.'

'What makes polarity even more is creating teams on either side of the aisle. And I don't think that's what we do. I think we entertain. I think we bring awareness to people, just of their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience it, to cry.

'We are emotional beings and create emotion in others. And it's in this case, I think we're in service.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTCl3_0i3JBros00
Chic: The Death Becomes Her star, who is the founder of MindUP and The Goldie Hawn Foundation, styled her blonde tresses in loose waves as her fringe framed her face

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Daily Mail

Lori Loughlin, 58, models a form-fitting dress as she poses with Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at a fundraiser... 8 months after the comic's death

Lori Loughlin was seen with her arm around Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute To Bob Saget event on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. Saget's former co-star Lori, 58, showed her support for her longtime colleague while decked out in a gorgeous black gown. She accessorized her look with a small gold clutch purse and matching earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Goldie Hawn
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#New York City#Morality#Lace#Greek#Sc
shefinds

Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'

With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy