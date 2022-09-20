Sen. Warner speaks on the benefits of the joint consolidation loan separation act

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Americans still struggle today financially, especially from student loans.

But what if you share this form of debt with a spouse you don’t particularly get along with?

In the event that something like this occurs, and maybe your relationship is potentially headed towards divorce, the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act helps to provide much-needed relief for individuals who previously consolidated their student loan debt with a spouse.

Senator Warner shared his thoughts about this and how it is beneficial for both parties.

“If you are divorced, you don’t have to continue to pay for both spouses, you just have to pay for your share. I think it is common sense. It passed the senate unanimously, which shows it is pretty common sense,” Senator Warner said.

While the number is small, and only affects around 12,000 individuals, the relief it will give is significant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.