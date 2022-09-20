Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park. According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In […]
WIFR
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Dixon passenger dies after exiting moving car, driver arrested for DUI
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man from Dixon died early Saturday morning after he exited a vehicle that was moving following a fight with the driver, police said. The Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street for a man that had sustained injuries involving an incident with […]
ourquadcities.com
Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash
A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan. On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (Illinois 84), north of Spring Valley Road, in rural Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 67, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash. Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleasman Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found a heavily...
WIFR
Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a shooting in Machesney Park. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 5400 block of Autumnash Ln. for reports of a shooting. Officers said one victim was shot, and the other victim suffered a non-gunshot...
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Injured and 17-Year-old Driver Charged Following Three Vehicle Crash
Around 3:00 PM, Friday Whiteside County Deputies were called to a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in rural Sterling. Following their investigation, Deputies say a17-year-old male juvenile from Thomson was traveling on Rt. 30 when he rear-ended a second vehicle that was stopped and waiting to turn. The first vehicle then sideswiped a pick-up truck.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
nrgmediadixon.com
During Early Morning Altercation, Passenger in a Moving Car Exists the Vehicle and Receives Fatal Injuries, Driver in Custody
Early Saturday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in reference to a male that sustained injuries involving an incident with a motor vehicle. Dixon officers, along with the Dixon City Fire Department responded to the scene.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: 2 People Injured During A Shooting Incident in Machesney Park.
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
fox32chicago.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
Freeport Police arrest 2 teens in gun investigation
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said two teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Thursday after they investigated a report of a person who may have been armed with a handgun. According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue around 5 p.m. and, as a result, arrested the pair. The […]
Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash
HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road […]
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
WIFR
One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A homeowner and a child are safe Thursday after escaping a house filled with smoke. Several fire units dispatched just after 4 p.m. to W. State Road in Winnebago for what firefighters initially thought was a fire on the home’s roof. Both the homeowner and the child were inside the house at the time of the fire.
WIFR
One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
WIFR
Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
Comments / 4