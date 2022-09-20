Pride of Owasso marching in St. Patrick’s parade in Dublin

OWASSO, Okla. — The Pride of Owasso marching band will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the heart of Ireland next year.

Owasso High School Band Director Chris Harris learned the band was selected to return to Dublin for their March 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

This is only the second time the band has been selected since 2014.

Around 210 band members are planning to attend. It will be a part of a fine arts trip for several arts groups with activities and performances in both Ireland and London. The choir will perform at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin and St. Mary’s Cathedral in Kilarney.

The bulk of the trip will be paid for by students but a portion of travel costs will come out of the fine arts activity fund at the school. Owasso officials say you can call the Fine Arts Office at 918-928-4001 if you wish to donate to help.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity for OHS students. A full Fine Arts trip is very unique to a district of our size and gives students an opportunity to experience another culture, while also sharing their talents. It is a huge honor to be selected to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade as it is a rigorous selection process to be invited,” Jordan Korphage, Director of Communications says.

The song list for those performances is still to be determined but parade organizers have asked for songs that celebrate Oklahoma culture.

