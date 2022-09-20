Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
Related
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey hospital faces closure after 150 years
St. Francis Medical Center, a teaching hospital in Trenton, N.J., has been struggling financially for years, and it will close if a purchase agreement for the facility receives regulatory approval, according to NJ Advance Media. The hospital, which was the first hospital in Trenton and founded nearly 150 years ago,...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park near Pittsburgh
West Mifflin, Pa. (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin. Park security responded along with local and county police who were working a security detail at the park. Emergency responders took the man and one of the youths to a hospital, where the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released. The youth was admitted with a gunshot wound to the leg, and another youth grazed on the leg was brought to the hospital by a relative; both teens were listed in stable condition. Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored COVID mask. A handgun was found near the scene, police said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Charges dropped in California nursing home manslaughter case
Charges were dropped Sept. 22 against three nurses who were previously charged with aggravated manslaughter after 12 patients died in a Florida nursing home in 2017, Local10 reported. Nursing home administrator Jorge Carballo is still expected to go to trial next month. The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood (Calif.) Hills lost...
Comments / 0