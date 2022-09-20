Read full article on original website
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Nations League 22/9/22 roundup: Belgium beat Wales; Netherlands win in Poland
A roundup of Thursday's Nations League action, including Belgium vs Wales, France vs Austria and Poland vs Netherlands.
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal return for Vlahovic; Barcelona push for cut-price Griezmann sale
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Dusan Vlahovic, Antoine Griezmann, Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi and more.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
Italy 1-0 England: Player ratings as lifeless Three Lions slump to Nations League defeat
Report and player ratings as Italy edge past England in the Nations League.
Kylian Mbappe claims he's given more freedom for France than PSG
Kylian Mbappe feels he is afforded more freedom by his national team than by PSG.
Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut
If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
Joao Pedro signs new Watford deal after Newcastle failed in summer transfer bid
Newcastle summer target Joao Pedro has extended his contract with Watford until 2028.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS・
Dean Henderson admits he's 'behind' in England pecking order
Dean Henderson has admitted he is behind in the England goalkeeper pecking order.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 women's ratings revealed
The top 25 women's players on FIFA 23 have been revealed.
FIFA・
Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends warning to Barcelona over 'unsustainable' finances
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned Barcelona about their financial practice.
Thomas Partey misses Ghana friendly after injury scare
Thomas Partey had an injury scare ahead of Ghana's meeting with Brazil.
Roberto Mancini: England are one of the best teams in the world
Roberto Mancini speaks glowingly about England ahead of facing them with his Italy side in the UEFA Nations League.
Nations League 2022/23: All confirmed promotions and relegations
All the confirmed promotions and relegations from the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
